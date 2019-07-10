Ethiopian-Israeli Voices

Facebook
Sewalem Werkneh
Jul 10, 2019, 6:59 PM
Comments
12
Facebook
913
Featured Post
Israel made us convert to Judaism and left my brother behind
The Ethiopian-Israeli protests express deep pain, bottled up inside for years, that erupted because our anguish fell on deaf ears
Barhan Worku
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
Comments
0
Facebook
12
Featured Post
Same story, just a different name
When a police officer's bullet killed Salomon Teka, I thought everyone in Israel would understand our pain. I was wrong
Adisalem Kampala
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
Comments
2
Facebook
24
Featured Post
Why isn’t this everyone’s protest?
We've tried peaceful demonstrations in the past, and yet police officers harm Ethiopians while the public stays silent
Yerus Kasiah
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
Comments
1
Facebook
7
Featured Post
We don’t trust the police to protect us
When a soldier killed a terrorist, he went to jail -- how can a police officer just pull out a gun and shoot a civilian?
Galit Dajan
Jul 10, 2019, 4:57 PM
Comments
0
Facebook
4
Featured Post
I am working to bring hearts closer together
Even as I try to stitch the rift, I worry that violence may be the only way to get our message across
Load more