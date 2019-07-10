Ethiopian-Israeli Voices

The Blogs

Sewalem Werkneh
Sewalem Werkneh
Jul 10, 2019, 6:59 PM
Israel made us convert to Judaism and left my brother behind
The Ethiopian-Israeli protests express deep pain, bottled up inside for years, that erupted because our anguish fell on deaf ears
Barhan Worku
Barhan Worku
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
Same story, just a different name
Screenshot from the film 'The Hate U Give': Same story just a different name
When a police officer's bullet killed Salomon Teka, I thought everyone in Israel would understand our pain. I was wrong
Adisalem Kampala
Adisalem Kampala
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
Why isn’t this everyone’s protest?
Family and friends mourn at the funeral of Solomon Tekah, in Kiryat Haim, on July 2, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
We've tried peaceful demonstrations in the past, and yet police officers harm Ethiopians while the public stays silent
Yerus Kasiah
Yerus Kasiah
Jul 10, 2019, 4:58 PM
We don’t trust the police to protect us
Demonstrators protest police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer, in Tel Aviv, July 8, 2019 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
When a soldier killed a terrorist, he went to jail -- how can a police officer just pull out a gun and shoot a civilian?
Galit Dajan
Galit Dajan
Jul 10, 2019, 4:57 PM
I am working to bring hearts closer together
A car is seen on fire during a protest following the death of 19-year-old Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer, in Tel Aviv, July 2, 2019. (Flash90)
Even as I try to stitch the rift, I worry that violence may be the only way to get our message across
