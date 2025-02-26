Antisemitism is often dismissed as a problem of the past, something confined to history books about Nazi Germany or medieval Europe. But in reality, it’s alive and well today, surfacing in different forms across the world. Many assume it’s only a product of far-right hate groups, but antisemitism has no political boundaries. It exists on the right, the left, in religious communities, and even among Jews themselves.

Hate isn’t logical—it’s learned. From a young age, people are taught who to blame for their problems. Jews have been scapegoats for centuries, blamed for economic downturns, wars, and even pandemics. Unlike other marginalized groups, Jewish people maintained a strong identity throughout history, often thriving despite discrimination. Their success only fueled resentment, creating a vicious cycle of exclusion and persecution.

Far-Right and Far-Left Antisemitism: Different Faces, Same Hate

On the far right, antisemitism is rooted in ideas of racial and national purity. Jews, along with other minority groups, are seen as outsiders who don’t belong. This is the ideology that led to the Holocaust—a horrifying reminder of what unchecked hate can lead to.

On the far left, antisemitism often disguises itself as social justice. Jews, perceived as successful and powerful, are labeled as oppressors. This is especially clear in conversations about Israel, where Jews are seen as the villains, while Palestinian groups are automatically framed as victims. The complexities of history and conflict are ignored in favor of a black-and-white narrative that fuels hostility toward Jewish people and the Jewish state.

Religious Antisemitism: A Problem That Won’t Go Away

Religion has also played a major role in spreading antisemitic beliefs. In some Christian circles, support for Jews is conditional—tied to the idea that they must return to Israel for a prophecy to be fulfilled. Others still cling to the false accusation that Jews were responsible for Jesus’ death, even though history shows it was a Roman execution.

Islamic antisemitism has its own history. Since Israel’s establishment in 1948, tensions between Jews and Muslim-majority nations have escalated. Israel’s success as a thriving democracy in the Middle East has only intensified these hostilities, with extremist groups seeking its destruction rather than coexistence.

The Most Painful Form: Jewish Antisemitism

Perhaps the hardest thing to witness is when antisemitism comes from within the Jewish community itself. Whether it’s self-hatred or efforts to distance themselves from Jewish identity, some Jews contribute to the problem rather than fighting against it. Unity is essential in the face of external hate, and when Jews turn against their own, it only weakens the fight for safety and acceptance.

What Can Be Done?

Ending antisemitism entirely may be impossible, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t fight it. Education, awareness, and open dialogue are the best tools for challenging hate. The more people understand Jewish history and reject harmful stereotypes, the harder it becomes for antisemitism to thrive.

Will antisemitism ever disappear? Maybe not. But we can build a world where it is challenged at every turn—through conversations, lessons, and everyday acts of resistance.