I love hosting Shabbat guests. I also enjoy a good kvetch now and then.

Apparently, the second part is considerably more controversial than the first.

I’m on a list of families who host seminary students. I receive more than 10 requests a week, far more than I can accommodate. I generally accept one group for Shabbat and respond to the remaining requests with a polite, “Sorry, not this week.”

But every now and then, a request makes me raise an eyebrow.

When I received a WhatsApp message from a seminary student asking whether I could host her and four friends for Shabbat, I was taken aback. Five Shabbat guests is a lot to ask of a stranger, especially in an Israeli home where space is often limited. I found the request presumptuous and responded with a little snark: “I’m not a hotel. My maximum is two or three.”

Sometimes a little venting helps me get things out of my system. So I took this particular exchange to my own little corner of Facebook. I carefully removed every identifying detail, figuring I’d get a few laughs, perhaps some commiseration from fellow hosts, and maybe a conversation about the expectations surrounding Shabbat hospitality.

Apparently, I’d touched a nerve. Or possibly an entire nervous system.

What began as a conversation with my Facebook friends (and their friends) suddenly reached tens of thousands of people.

I’ve spent years studying and writing about what I call the “digital fishbowl”: the way conversations within Jewish online communities can quickly spill beyond their intended audiences, exposing our internal discussions, disagreements, and, occasionally, our dirty laundry to a much wider public.

Apparently, this time it was my laundry on the line.

What surprised me wasn’t that people disagreed with my response. I had posted it publicly, after all, and I certainly wasn’t expecting everyone to agree with me. What surprised me was the intensity of the reactions and the range of perspectives that emerged.

Some people understood exactly why I found the request presumptuous. Others thought I was being unnecessarily harsh toward a young woman who was simply asking a question.

And then there were those who suggested that if hosting was so difficult, perhaps I should simply stop doing it.

What I had intended as a little venting among friends had become a much larger conversation about Shabbat hospitality, expectations, and responsibility.

Some parents of seminary and yeshiva students pointed out how stressful it can be for their children to arrange Shabbat hospitality week after week, particularly for students who struggle socially or don’t have family in Israel. I understand that concern.

I also believe that a year in Israel is an opportunity for tremendous personal growth. Learning to navigate unfamiliar social situations, reaching out to people you don’t know, and developing independence are all valuable life skills.

I often tell my students that growth comes from a place of discomfort, not comfort. Just as we build muscles by challenging them beyond what they are accustomed to, we build confidence and resilience by stretching ourselves beyond what feels familiar. And sometimes, arranging your own Shabbat plans is part of that process.

And as the conversation unfolded, I heard from other hosting families who shared many of my frustrations. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one with something to get off my chest.

To the parents of the young adults who are in Israel for a year: We love hosting your children. We welcome them into our homes because we believe in hachnasat orchim – hospitality; because we enjoy getting to know them; and because we genuinely want to be part of their year in Israel. We’re not doing this reluctantly. We do it because we want to.

And we’re also real families, living real lives.

In Israel, those lives have been particularly complicated over the past few years. We’re families living with war, sirens, missile attacks, and the anxiety of having husbands and children serving in the army.

Sometimes a seminary student calls at 11:30 at night, looking for Shabbat hospitality. It’s not a particularly considerate hour to call a stranger. And when you’re the mother of a soldier, you can’t simply ignore a late-night phone call. Because it might be your son calling to say, “Don’t worry, Mom. I’m alive tonight.”

None of this diminishes our desire to host. It simply means that the families opening their doors to your children deserve understanding, too.

So when parents ask us to show empathy for their children, I’m asking them to extend some of that same generosity of spirit to the families hosting them.

As for those who suggested I should simply stop hosting?

That’s precisely what I don’t want to do.

I want to host. I enjoy hosting. And you want me to host, too.

You want your children to have enough families willing to welcome them, and you want those families to genuinely enjoy having them.

So when an experienced host expresses frustration, telling her to stop hosting isn’t helping anyone. It’s a remarkably effective way to discourage the very people whose generosity makes the system possible.

We need more hosts, not fewer. And if we want families to continue opening their homes, we need to make it easier for them to do so, not harder.

That means recognizing that five Shabbat guests is a substantial request, and allowing someone who regularly opens their home to express a little frustration without questioning their commitment to hachnasat orchim.

And while people online were debating whether I should be hosting at all, the requests for Shabbat hospitality kept coming. And I was still saying yes.

A yeshiva bachur called, looking for somewhere to stay with two friends. As we spoke, I found myself anticipating his questions and answering them before he even asked. He sounded genuinely excited when I told him we could host them.

And perhaps I was a little more patient and gracious than I might have been before this whole social media adventure. A little self-reflection never hurt anyone.

So this Shabbat, we’ll have three more guests around our table. Because whatever else happens on social media, Shabbat is still coming, and there are guests to welcome.