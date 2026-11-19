Some words and phrases should never be used to sell a book.

“The Final Solution” is one of them.

Imagine my disbelief when I learned that Avraham Burg, former Speaker of Israel’s Knesset, had written a book titled Peace Is the Only Final Solution for Jews.

And imagine my further astonishment when I discovered that it was published on November 17 through Tucker Carlson’s new publishing house, launched in partnership with Skyhorse Publishing, with a foreword by Carlson himself.

As a rabbi who has spent a lifetime teaching Jewish history, I find this deeply offensive.

The Nazis’ “Final Solution” was the euphemism for the systematic murder of six million Jews. Those words bring to mind Auschwitz, gas chambers, cattle cars, and entire Jewish communities wiped from the face of Europe.

They are not words to play with.

This controversy brought back a personal memory.

In 2006, former President Jimmy Carter published Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid. I was troubled by that title, particularly its use of the word “apartheid” to describe Israeli rule in the West Bank.

Not long afterward, while serving on the Rabbinical Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America, I attended a meeting in Washington, D.C., where one of Carter’s former advisers was speaking.

I asked him directly about the title.

His answer surprised me. He told us that he, too, regretted Carter’s choice of words and had personally urged the former president not to use that title.

I have never forgotten that exchange.

And if I found Carter’s choice of words troubling twenty years ago, imagine how I feel about a book that puts “Final Solution” and “Jews” together on its cover.

What makes this especially painful is that Avraham Burg is no stranger to Jewish history.

His father, Yosef Burg, was a prominent Israeli leader. Avraham himself headed the Jewish Agency and World Zionist Organization before becoming Speaker of the Knesset. Members of his mother’s family were murdered in the 1929 Hebron massacre.

He knows the suffering of our people.

Burg has explained that he deliberately chose the title to turn the Nazi phrase on its head. He wants to argue that peace, rather than endless conflict, is the answer to Jewish survival.

I understand his argument.

And I certainly share his hope for peace.

But why borrow the language of those who sought to annihilate our people to make that argument?

There is a difference between making a powerful statement and reopening a terrible wound.

I am hardly alone in my outrage. Professor Jeffrey Lax of the City University of New York, whose four grandparents survived the Holocaust, wrote a scathing piece in The Algemeiner. He did not mince words. Lax later called the title “pure Nazism.”

And then there is Tucker Carlson.

I find Burg’s decision to publish this book with Tucker Carlson equally troubling.

In 2024, Carlson welcomed Holocaust revisionist Darryl Cooper onto his program and praised him as an exceptionally honest historian. Cooper advanced a distorted account of World War II that minimized Nazi responsibility for the Holocaust.

In 2025, Carlson hosted Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist notorious for antisemitic statements, in a friendly, lengthy conversation.

Carlson has also given a platform to Candace Owens, who has spread ugly accusations about Jews and Israel.

He has even entertained the outrageous suggestion that Israel itself may have been behind the October 7 Hamas massacre.

These are not simply disagreements over Israeli government policy.

They are examples of the kind of rhetoric and conspiracy theories that, in my judgment, fuel suspicion, resentment, and hostility toward Jews and Israel.

Carlson is entitled to criticize Israel. So is Burg. So is anyone else.

Burg appeared on Carlson’s program in March 2026 and again in October to promote his book. He has defended these appearances by arguing that it’s important to reach people with different views.

I believe in dialogue, too. I have encouraged it throughout my rabbinate.

But dialogue should never become an excuse for legitimizing someone who has repeatedly given a platform to Jew hatred and has promoted dangerous conspiracy theories.

Appearing on Carlson’s program normalizes his voice and gives him a respectability he does not deserve.

And for Burg to go even further—having Carlson write the foreword and publish his book—is more than baffling. It is reprehensible.

How can a man who once held some of the highest positions in Jewish leadership lend his name, his reputation, and his credibility to someone with Carlson’s record?

At what point does the desire for dialogue become a betrayal of the very values one claims to defend?

I have not yet read Burg’s complete book, and I will not pretend to judge arguments I haven’t examined. Perhaps it contains ideas that deserve serious consideration.

But I do not need to read 176 pages to know what the words “Final Solution” mean to the Jewish people.

As Jews, we pray for peace every day.

Oseh Shalom Bimromav — May the One who makes peace in the heavens bring peace to us, to Israel, and to all humanity.

Those are words I have spoken thousands of times as a rabbi. They express our deepest hopes, not only for ourselves but for the entire human family.

So I ask Avraham Burg:

If you truly want to advance peace, why choose a title with words that recall the greatest catastrophe in Jewish history?

And why choose Tucker Carlson, a man who has repeatedly given a platform to antisemitic voices and conspiracy theories, to write the foreword and publish your book?

Six million Jews did not perish so that the Nazi phrase used to describe their murder could one day become a clever title on a bookstore shelf.

Our grandparents and great-grandparents knew what those words meant. Survivors carried their terrible memories for the rest of their lives. Their children and grandchildren still carry them today.

We owe them something better.

We owe them remembrance, dignity, and a solemn promise that the language of their murder will never be trivialized or exploited.

Call your book a plea for peace. Call it a challenge to Israel.

But please, do not call it a “Final Solution.”

The Jewish people have heard those words before. Once was more than enough.