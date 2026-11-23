My former best friend asked me to stop contacting him. He had no wish for a full discussion, which was awkward because, by my second reading, I’d mentally prepared one, with numbered paragraphs and a short appendix.

The reply I settled on was seven words. I hear you. I’ll respect your request. Seven hundred would have come more easily. The work was in deleting the bit where I said I respected his request and then spent four paragraphs demonstrating the exact extent of my respect.

We have a perfectly serviceable vocabulary for romantic catastrophe. You can say “my ex” over dinner, and everybody understands roughly what happened. Say “my former best friend,” and someone is liable to ask whose side everybody took. Then you find yourself explaining a relationship that took years to build to someone about to ask whether you’ve tried talking to him.

I’m calling it an endship. The friendship is over, and you’re still in the habit of telling him things. You see something ridiculous in the supermarket and reach for your phone before you’ve even put the bloody thing back on the shelf. Then you remember. You’re standing in the supermarket holding a perfectly good joke that has just lost its entire readership.

Making aliyah taught me how long it takes to acquire the sort of friend who can interrupt a story accurately. In Ra’anana, I’ve made friends who can tell from the way I say “fine” that they’d better put the kettle on. In South Africa, there are people who can tell me how I used to say it, and who were standing next to me the first time I said it to someone’s face. Every so often, one of them remembers something about me that I’ve forgotten altogether. Occasionally, I’d have preferred it if they’d forgotten it too.

A long friendship gives you a second witness to your life. Someone else remembers what you were like when you took a job you swore would change everything, or how often you announced that you’d learned your lesson and then went straight back for the advanced course. I’ll miss having somebody who knew why I was laughing before I’d finished the story. I’ll also miss having somebody who could tell me, with reasonable accuracy, that I’d told it wrong.

There’s a danger in letting a writer have the last word. I can make myself sound remarkably reasonable once the other person has left the room. I could put his message here in full, give you my accounting of it, and have half of you furious on my behalf by the end of the next paragraph. The other half would ask to see what I wrote first. I’d probably offer those people tea and hope they forgot the question.

He told me plainly that the way I’d communicated had hurt him. I was so busy taking issue with how he’d communicated that I nearly missed the symmetry. I still wish he had handled it differently. I imagine he would say much the same about me. And because I know him well enough to imagine his reply, I can fool myself into thinking I’ve heard him out. It is a very efficient way to have a conversation in which I get to be both people and still win.

What I find hardest to explain is how ordinary the loss is. For a long time, “my best friend” meant someone so specific that I seldom had to say his name. He was one of the people I expected to tell about my day before I’d even had it. A friendship can occupy that much of your life and still finish on an afternoon when the shopping needs doing, and the cats are going to want feeding at precisely the same hour they wanted feeding yesterday.

I’m glad I had somebody I could tell the small things to. I hope I was good company for his small things, too. It’s easy, when you’ve read the last message six times, to give it more weight than all the ordinary conversations that came before it. The last message has a job to do. I can respect what it asked of me and remember how it felt to see his name on my phone when all he wanted was to tell me something funny.

I expect I’ll still reach for my phone sometimes with the beginning of a message already in my head. “You’ll appreciate this” is usually how it starts. He probably would, too. I can put the phone back in my bag and tell somebody else later, though I’ll have to start a little further back. With him, I could have started in the middle.