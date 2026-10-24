JTA — When the final two words of a television pilot are “a shiksa,” delivered with unmistakable disdain by a Jewish mother, you know you’re in for something different.

For the past two years, “Nobody Wants This” has given us that: a sitcom about a rabbi.

Starring Adam Brody as Rabbi Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne, his non-Jewish girlfriend, the hit Netflix series has made Judaism central to its storyline, from Shabbat dinners to synagogue politics to the complicated question of conversion.

The show’s debut in September 2024, nearly a year after Oct. 7, 2023, was particularly significant. At a moment when so much of the public conversation surrounding Jewish identity was difficult and painful, a mainstream television series celebrated the lighter side of Jewish life, even as it raised questions about interfaith relationships and, for some, stereotypes about Jewish women. For many viewers, myself included, it offered a much-needed escape from the discourse around antisemitism, insecurity and the polarization over Israel.

But just weeks before the premiere of its third season on Thursday, the conversation surrounding the show took an unexpected turn. In an interview with GQ, Brody, who is himself Jewish, said of Israel’s war in Gaza, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

Brody’s comments drew widespread criticism that extended beyond the pro-Israel community, reigniting broader conversations about actors speaking out on political issues and whether their views should influence how audiences engage with their work. Among those weighing in was Rabbi Steve Leder, who served as a consultant on the show’s first season. Leder’s response was pointed: “If you know nothing about something, you should say nothing about it.”

The backlash raised questions about whether viewers would boycott the new season or quietly tune in, and what that might mean for the show’s chances of a fourth season.

For those of us eagerly anticipating its return, the question was more personal: Was the show still kosher to watch?

There’s a certain cognitive dissonance that comes with becoming invested in a television character portrayed by an actor whose public statements conflict with one’s own beliefs. It’s especially complicated when that character is a rabbi.

I could understand why some viewers might choose to sit this season out. But I still wanted to see where Noah and Joanne’s story would go, particularly given the show’s role in shaping how mainstream audiences understand American Jewish life.

Then there was Joanne’s Jewish journey. After two seasons in which her education barely progressed beyond asking “What is Shabbat?” and marveling at how shiny challah is, would the series finally offer something more substantial?

To my surprise, Season 3 delivered.

Joanne’s conversion classes bring some welcome new faces to the series. Rabbi Eden (Sarah Silverman) has a wonderfully dry sense of humor, but my favorite newcomer is Joanne’s classmate Sebastien, played by Andrew Rannells, whose sharp-tongued commentary makes him the perfect foil for Joanne. When Joanne explains that she’s drawn to Judaism’s “close-knit community” and “cozy vibes,” Sebastien sarcastically asks whether cozy vibes are mentioned in the Torah.

It’s a fair question. His skepticism raises something the series has sometimes glossed over: What does Joanne actually understand about Judaism beyond its warm family gatherings and welcoming traditions? And how much of that understanding is the show willing to explore?

This time, though, the series goes beyond the usual Jewish references, casually incorporating terms like chanukat habayit (home dedication) and Erev Rosh Hashanah (Rosh HaShanah eve) while taking a more thoughtful look at what conversion to Judaism involves. We even hear complete Hebrew blessings recited on screen.

The bar for authentic Jewish representation on television isn’t particularly high, but Season 3 manages to raise it. Now, if only Noah could pronounce rugelach!

Even the show’s settings caught my attention this season. Los Angeles’s Sinai Temple serves as the filming location for the fictional synagogue, Temple Chai. The camera lingers on the building’s triangular windows and towering bronze sculpture depicting hands passing a Torah from one generation to the next.

And it’s not just the camera taking a closer look at Judaism. Joanne, who once described shalom as the “Jewish aloha,” has come a long way herself. At one point, she speaks about Judaism with the same passion she usually brings to her podcast, and with a depth I found genuinely moving.

Tovah Feldshuh also remains a delight as Noah’s mother, Bina, whose effortless Jewishness, fierce maternal love and sharp wit make her one of the show’s most entertaining characters.

As for Rabbi Noah, I found myself captivated by Brody’s portrayal all over again. Noah’s warmth, humor and unwavering support for Joanne drew me back into the character’s world, even if my feelings about Brody’s public statements remained unchanged.

While the show occasionally veers into over-the-top romantic comedy territory, Season 3 reminds me what I loved about “Nobody Wants This” in the first place: It makes room for Jewish life to be funny, meaningful and beautifully imperfect.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say that one Jewish ritual gets the full Hollywood treatment. For once, I mean that as a compliment.

But even that doesn’t settle the question hanging over the show’s third season: Is the show still kosher to watch? That’s for each person to decide. But I’m glad I tuned in.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.