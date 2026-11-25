The sanctions Britain has already begun imposing, and those that could yet follow from it and from the United States, make one thing clear: Israel’s relationship with the Jewish Diaspora is not a matter of sentiment or of intra-Jewish debate. It is national security policy, and it is time we treated it as such.

For ten years of my life, Israel-Diaspora relations and Jewish peoplehood were my profession, and for another decade, when my work focused more on issues within Israeli society, including religion and state, they remained very close to my heart. That is why, when I served in the Knesset, I submitted a bill establishing a “duty to consult,” one that would oblige the government of Israel, whenever it makes decisions with a “direct impact” on world Jewry, to include representatives of Diaspora Jewry.

Looking back on those years, I believe that we, the all-too-few people in Israel who take an interest in this subject and work on it, made a big mistake: we dealt with Israel-Diaspora relations far too much from the angle of “Jewish pluralism” and far too little as a question of national security.

Take the choice of Israel’s recent governments under Netanyahu to see Evangelical Christians, rather than American Jews, as the State of Israel’s closest allies, as part of the decision to put all our eggs in the Republican basket and cut ties with the Democratic Party. That decision, without question, has direct implications for Israel’s national security, especially after the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections. One can argue about whether that choice was right or wrong; the fact of its impact cannot be disputed.

And yet most of the engagement on the subject by me and by people like me, and most of the delegations of Israeli leaders that went out to “meet” the Diaspora, dealt far too much with the status of different religious denominations, the Western Wall and “who is a Jew,” and far too little with geopolitics. Too much New York, and too little Washington.

The same is true elsewhere, for example, in the separation of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs from the Foreign Ministry or the current Diaspora Affairs minister’s clash with Britain’s Jewish community over his embrace of the nationalist right there. These are policy decisions with consequences for Israel’s standing in the world. They belong to national security, not only to Jewish peoplehood.

Had the connection between Israel-Diaspora relations and national security been clearer, I believe the subject would have received more attention and interest, and a more serious hearing from more people.

Looking ahead, two changes are needed, one in the content of the conversation and one in the way it is conducted. In content, Israel’s civic leadership needs a far more substantial familiarity with Israel-US relations and with international relations in general, including relations with world Jewry, not as a separate issue but as one and the same. This will not happen on sentiment alone: leaders must see the diplomatic and security gains, in votes at the UN, sanctions, arms and intelligence cooperation, all of which depend on support rooted in Jewish communities and in both parties. In today’s polarized climate that trust has to be rebuilt, and the common ground is still Jewish peoplehood, now approached with a more hard-headed, security-minded eye.

In form, we need to move from acquaintance to partnership: no more Jewish delegations coming here and Israeli delegations going there just to get acquainted. It matters greatly that Jewish leaders know Israel’s civic leadership and that Israeli leaders listen and learn about Jewish life abroad. But the relationship cannot end there.

What is missing is a standing channel, not a lobby: a permanent, cross-party forum in which Israeli leaders – civic and cultural as well as political – sit with rising American Jewish leaders, Democratic and Republican, in politics and in communal life, to think together about Israel’s strategic position before a crisis, not after it. Israel should not depend on a single organization, or a single party, to carry that conversation abroad.

The entire Jewish people faces enormous challenges. A large number of Jews in Israel, the United States and Europe feel insecure about the future, and some are even considering moving. But where could they go? That question alone shows how tightly bound our fates are. Antisemitism is becoming a real issue, and so is Israel’s growing isolation in the world.

In such a reality, we must find a way for Jewish leaders from around the world to think together, with no one a guest and no one a host. For too long we have looked at each other with patronizing eyes: Israelis who believe “make aliyah already, it is the only solution,” and Diaspora voices who answer “establish a Palestinian state already, it is the only solution.” That gaze must give way to a true understanding of the complexity of our global and Middle Eastern situation, and above all to genuine partnership.

I hope and believe there is a way to build such a partnership, and that the time has come. A crisis, like every crisis, is also a birth. And this moment, with the entire Jewish people in such great upheaval, can give birth to a new partnership among us.