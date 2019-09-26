Latest Israeli start-up: Fake nature

Investors take notice!

Here is a scheme that cannot fail to make your 11.5%! (And incidentally hurt say 22% or more of the population. That’s just computed in a different column.)

This “plant” cannabis does not exist. Just like that, presto chango – there is no such plant. What looks like a plant is really a factory. The factory manufactures these two chemicals, THC and CBD. It seems that God, the Inventor, failed to come up with a good business plan. Probably for lack of economic advisers and investment bankers. First, no patent. Really, now! Second, clumsy product with hundreds of extra useless [“scientists” call them “yet to be understood” – that’s why scientists stay poor] chemicals aside from marketable CBD and THC. Poor focus! But then He in His infinite wisdom created the State of Israel’s Medical Cannabis Authority to correct His failings.

Here we go:

A proper factory (aka Drug Company) can outproduce the “plant” by streamlining production. (No “cannabinoids,” no “strains,” no “terpenes,” – just claim that what has no immediate economic value this quarter simply does not exist). A proper factory can patent its production protocol. Here is the Win-Win strategy: Make sure the patented CBD/THC capsules perform well against whole plant products: This can be arranged by “Reforming” medical cannabis in a way that its performance is crippled. The Supreme Court is about to ratify this strategy. (See my last blog Then we can claim that medical marijuana is NOT justified because the capsules have replaced it. We can continue to ban cannabis as an illegal schedule 1 substance because it (the plant itself) has no medical use – only the capsules. This keeps whole plant products from competing and impacting negatively on Opiate and Psychiatric drugs markets, among others. If you happen to own casinos in Las Vegas, where someone smoking pot will be worth a lot less than someone plied with alcohol, you could try to reverse cannabis legalization by upholding the Federal Schedule 1 status now that the capsules cancel medical use of the plant But maybe the CBD/THC capsules will crash (they already did once, “ Marinol ”) There are still windfalls for a few years until this is documented – both sales of the capsules, preservation of markets of other drugs and hopefully reversal of legalization. No problem spinning the failure of the capsules as a sign that the plant is dangerous, thus preserving other markets and still reversing legalization. We can probably get away with claiming that if the purified product with exhaustive “knowledge” is harmful, that proves that the messy plant with less “knowledge” is more dangerous. This is a marketable [false – but so what?] claim. This provides time to buy up the plant producers at bargain prices while the capsules bankrupt them, and then with a monopoly on the plant keeping it expensive and unreliable so the balance of profits from the plant and its competitors come out favorable. Possible downside: There are these people who claim that the messy plant has changed their lives, like chronic pain, autism, epilepsy, cancer patients, Crohn’s Disease etc. They may choose just to grow their own messy plants. We need to keep people scared just enough so that this does not impact on the capsule strategy. This should be an easy job for PR. Probably a high profile arrest every few weeks, with media self-righteous “protests” which augment the scare effect. Conscience – this strategy will directly increase the suffering and potentially risk the lives of many thousands of Israelis. This is not part of the business plan, but just for completion (close to Yom Kippur) Tax deductible charitable donations to organizations – not to exceed 0.05% of the profits.

Investors, take notice!