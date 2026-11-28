There is something profoundly disturbing about discovering that the university you attend has been documenting your movements, activities, friendships and personal life on an extraordinary scale. I know, because it happened to me.

I am a British pro-Israel student at Royal Holloway in London. My university compiled a 1,465-page file documenting my movements, activities, friendships and personal life. What began as a story about my treatment at Royal Holloway has since become a national and international news story, making the front pages in Britain, and drawing coverage in Israel and the United States.

The sheer absurdity of the level of monitoring, alongside a secret referral to counter-terrorism authorities in the context of my outspoken Zionist and pro-Israel views and support for Israel in its fight against Islamist terrorism in the Middle East, has attracted widespread attention. I have since spoken to and been featured by The Telegraph, The Times, GB News, TalkTV, Israel’s Channel 12 and Channel 11, among others. The story has raised serious questions about freedom of expression, university surveillance and the treatment of students who stand up for Israel and Britain’s Jewish community.

The Daily Telegraph revealed how closely Royal Holloway had been monitoring me. The report drew on 1,465 pages of records I obtained through a subject access request, a formal request under UK data protection law for the personal information an organization holds about you. The records included security camera images, internal emails, social media monitoring logs and staff correspondence documenting my activities. Many of the pages contained redactions.

This was not simply a university keeping a reasonable record of a student. The documents included discussions about me getting a sandwich and coffee, entering campus buildings, attending a religious remembrance service in the university chapel, and travelling to Golders Green to show solidarity with Britain’s Jewish community following a terrorist attack.

Stop and think about that for a moment. Why was my visit to Golders Green considered worth documenting? Why were ordinary aspects of my daily life being recorded and circulated among senior university staff? How closely was I actually being watched? I study and live on campus, and I have another year before I graduate. This is really frightening.

I am a student of politics, international relations and law. I am not a terrorist. I am not a member of an extremist organization, and I have never been found to be involved in terrorism. Yet I faced a nine-week suspension, a yearlong police investigation and a referral to Prevent, a UK government program that assesses whether people are at risk of being drawn into terrorism. Now I’m learning how closely my university monitored me. I have been treated as a walking terror threat for supporting Britain’s Jews and the world’s only Jewish state.

The Prevent referral itself included extensive references to my pro-Israel views, despite the university acknowledging there was no evidence connecting me to extremist groups. Counter-terrorism police subsequently closed the referral, finding no evidence that I was being drawn into extremism or terrorism. The separate police investigation was also closed without any further action.

There are serious questions that Royal Holloway, University of London must answer.

Universities should be places where young people can challenge conventional thinking, debate controversial topics, express political opinions and stand alongside communities experiencing discrimination. They should not be places where students feel they are being stalked for doing precisely those things.

What message does this send to a student who witnesses antisemitism on campus? That speaking up might result in their movements being documented, their social media scrutinised and their private relationships examined? That keeping quiet is the safer option?

That is the chilling effect we should all be worried about. This is not normal – it’s Orwellian.

I am particularly concerned about the resources, money, and attention being directed towards monitoring peaceful student activity when genuine extremism, whether Islamist or far-right, remains a serious national security concern. Universities have safeguarding responsibilities, but those responsibilities must be exercised proportionately, transparently and with proper accountability.

I am not suggesting universities should ignore genuine threats. Of course they should act when there is credible evidence of danger to the student body. But there must be a clear distinction between identifying extremism and scrutinising students because of their political views, friendships or peaceful activism. Supporting Jews and Israel is far from developing an extremist mindset.

I refuse to let this experience become a warning to other students to stay silent.

I am a northerner who speaks his mind. Not everybody will agree with me. That is precisely the point of freedom of expression.

I will continue standing against antisemitism, supporting Britain’s Jewish community and defending Israel. No university suspension, police investigation, Prevent referral or institutional surveillance will change that.

I was a student, not a suspect. Disagreement is not extremism. And no student should have to choose between speaking their mind and feeling safe at university.

Follow my updates and continued coverage on X: @BrodieMitchell1