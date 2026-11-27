NBC used a Thanksgiving entertainment broadcast to carry antisemitic demonization into American homes. Yes, you heard it right. A major media organization in the United States lent its reach, its platform, and the familiarity of a beloved television institution to allow the airing of a poisonous accusation.

On November 25, during its Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special, NBC aired a paid commercial funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project. Here is the synopsis so you can be spared looking for this commercial online:

An American girl saves $400 for a bicycle. The scene then shifts to a girl in Gaza on crutches, missing a leg. The narrator declares: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.”

Consider the accusation embedded in those words. American money is presented as payment for the mutilation of a child. The Jewish state is cast as the perpetrator of an enterprise whose purpose is cruelty.

That is the message NBC received money for and agreed to broadcast.

I call that framing antisemitic because it draws its force from an ancient and poisonous association: Jews as deliberate destroyers of innocent children. The historical blood libel falsely accused Jews of murdering non-Jewish children for ritual purposes and helped fuel persecution and violence. The echo here is the portrayal of the Jewish state as a predator of children, with an American audience invited to see itself as financing the act.

NBC should have recognized the gravity of that message and should have refused to air the spot. A broadcaster with national reach and a formal advertising review process cannot treat such an accusation as just another piece of commercial copy. This commercial was not selling a commodity. It was selling hate.

The advertiser paid NBC for the message and NBC supplied access to the audience. NBC’s responsibility attaches to both decisions.

There is something particularly corrosive about broadcasting this during holiday entertainment as viewers encounter the message within a familiar cultural setting, surrounded by the reassurance of an established network and a recognizable program. That setting gives the accusation a route into ordinary American conversation and NBC’s platform is precisely what made the purchase valuable.

The network’s own standards make its decision even more disgraceful.

NBC’s October 2026 advertising guidelines require advertisers to substantiate their claims. Its provisions for controversial issue advertising call for a factual basis and claims within the bounds of reasonable debate. They expressly allow rejection of material that is grossly offensive on religious or ethnic grounds. NBC also reserves the right to demand revisions or reject advertisements.

So, here are some questions I want to pose to NBC and ask whether they think they owe the public an account of how this commercial was approved for airing.

What did its reviewers understand the accusation to mean? What evidence did they require for the implication that American assistance pays Israel for the purpose of mutilating children? Did anyone examine the historical resonance of that claim? Who was responsible for deciding that the message met the network’s standards?

These questions go directly to NBC’s institutional judgment. A company that publishes standards, employs reviewers, and reserves the power to reject advertising must answer for what emerges from that process.

And here is something else I would like to send to NBC executives. A disclaimer identifying the purchaser cannot perform that accountability on your network’s behalf.

American Jewish organizations were quick to respond. American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch observed that the commercial made no reference to Hamas or the October 7 massacre. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also condemned NBC’s decision to air it.

The result is a picture in which the terrorist organization that attacked Israel disappears, while Israel occupies the screen as the source of cruelty. The audience is handed an emotional verdict with the history removed.

Thirty seconds is enough time to plant an accusation. NBC’s review process exists to scrutinize what advertisers do with those thirty seconds. The brevity of the commercial increases the importance of that responsibility.

I have no patience for antisemitism packaged as moral sophistication. The vocabulary of human rights offers no exemption from scrutiny. A message should be judged by what it communicates, including the prejudices it activates.

A major media organization should be judged by what it chooses to amplify.

NBC’s involvement matters because institutional acceptance can make a poisonous message appear respectable. An accusation that might otherwise circulate within an advocacy campaign gains the visibility of national television. The broadcaster collects the advertising revenue; Jewish communities are left to confront the hostility that such demonization risks encouraging.

That is an appalling bargain.

NBC should apologize and admit that it used poor judgement for allowing this commercial to air. NBC should explain the evidence it reviewed, the standards it applied and the reasoning behind its approval. Senior management should take responsibility for the process that allowed this message onto its airwaves in the first place.

A network’s reputation carries obligations, and NBC should face sustained public scrutiny until it meets them.

My indictment of NBC is straightforward: it gave an antisemitic message a national platform and accepted it as an advertising transaction. Its executives now owe an explanation for that institutional failure.

NBC sold the airtime. It owns the decision.