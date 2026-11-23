For decades, Netanyahu has cast himself as the man who could prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. But his political intransigence and failure to enforce the law on the ground have left Israel without an initiative of its own, allowing the world to make decisions on its behalf.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, settlers raided three Palestinian villages near Ramallah. They set fire to at least a dozen vehicles, vandalized homes, and spray-painted the word “Revenge” in Hebrew on walls. The IDF, forced to divert troops to deal with the attackers, issued a condemnation as though it were a UN observer. Police opened an investigation.

In practice, this has become routine. In 2025, the United Nations documented more than 1,800 settler attacks resulting in casualties or property damage – a record at the time. The government allowed lawlessness to flourish, and Israel paid the price: In June 2025, five countries imposed sanctions on Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, citing their incitement of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. These are serving cabinet ministers, not fringe lawbreakers.

Days earlier, a report from Gaza pointed to another failure of leadership. Trump’s Board of Peace, the body overseeing implementation of the plan for the Strip, determined that Netanyahu’s government was delaying Hamas’s disarmament. Hamas and other Palestinian factions accepted the disarmament roadmap on July 30, but Israel has yet to make the decisions required of it. As a result, the Palestinian administrative committee intended to replace Hamas has still not been permitted to enter the Strip. The report also holds Hamas responsible, rightly so. But Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the board, warned that it could hand responsibility for Gaza back to the United Nations if Israel fails to honor its commitments.

These two developments tell a single story. In the West Bank, the government leaves the territory at the mercy of violent extremists; in Gaza, it delays putting Hamas’s pledge to disarm to the test. In both cases, Israel is losing its ability to determine what happens next, while others make the decisions on its behalf. Step by step, the state Netanyahu promised to prevent is taking shape – with Netanyahu himself helping to bring it about.

On November 16, 2025, Netanyahu said his opposition to a Palestinian state was unchanged and that he had resisted moves toward one for decades. The following day, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2803 by a vote of 13–0. Submitted by the United States and endorsed by the Board of Peace, the resolution endorsed Trump’s plan, which Netanyahu had welcomed at the White House. The resolution envisages a “credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” if the Palestinian Authority carries out reforms and Gaza’s redevelopment advances. A Palestinian state has yet to emerge, but the prospect of its creation has now been enshrined in an international framework under the auspices of the very man Netanyahu presents as his greatest friend.

Netanyahu has repeatedly sold the Israeli public the same promise: only he can prevent a Palestinian state. The man who frightened Israelis away from every diplomatic initiative has led them to a situation in which others take the initiative and Israel bears the consequences. Netanyahu is advancing the creation of a Palestinian state. Nothing less.

On October 5, 1995, Yitzhak Rabin presented the Knesset with a vision of “an entity which is less than a state,” with a united Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty and a security border “in the Jordan Valley, in the broadest meaning of that term.” I was there, fighting for every vote needed to pass Oslo II. That same day, Netanyahu stood on the balcony in Zion Square, amid the incitement against Rabin. Thirty years later, “Mr. Security” has backed a plan that explicitly refers to a Palestinian state, without securing Rabin’s demands regarding Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

This did not happen by accident. Netanyahu’s governments allowed Qatari money to flow into Gaza while Hamas armed itself and the Palestinian Authority grew weaker. In November 2018, $15 million in Qatari cash entered the Strip. The division between Gaza and the West Bank served Netanyahu’s diplomatic intransigence: as long as there was no single Palestinian address, he could claim there was no one to negotiate with. Smotrich put it bluntly in 2015: “In the game of delegitimization…the Palestinian Authority is a burden, and Hamas is an asset.” Netanyahu put that doctrine into practice. The “asset” dug tunnels, built an army, and prepared for war. On October 7, the bill came due. In blood.

Even after the catastrophe, Netanyahu continued to stall. “Neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan,” he declared, without offering any practical alternative. In May 2024, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant demanded a decision on Gaza’s future. Netanyahu fired him that November. In January 2025, Ben-Gvir boasted that he had repeatedly used his political leverage to block a hostage deal. Eventually, the October 2025 ceasefire was the first phase of Trump’s plan, which included a commitment that Israel would neither occupy nor annex Gaza, alongside the possibility of a conditional pathway to Palestinian statehood. The Board of Peace, not Jerusalem, is now setting the agenda for Gaza.

And in the West Bank? In August 2025, Smotrich announced plans to advance construction in the E1 area between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem, declaring that there was no Palestinian state to recognize. Weeks later, Britain, France, Canada, and Australia recognized one. These recognitions do not create a state, but they diminish Israel’s influence over the terms of its establishment. Hilltop Youth activists and their ministers have become remarkably effective ambassadors for the very state they claim to oppose. Every car torched on Saturday night becomes another argument in the hands of those calling for its creation.

He leaves us to pay the price

Even Israel’s American support is eroding. In a February 2026 Gallup poll, 41 percent of Americans said they sympathized more with the Palestinians, compared with 36 percent who sympathized more with Israelis. This was the first time since Gallup began tracking the question annually in 2001 that Israelis had lost their lead. According to the Pew Research Center, 57 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents under the age of 50 held an unfavorable view of Israel. Republicans, not students on university campuses. In the midterm elections, Democrats won both chambers of Congress. Netanyahu bet on one party, and ultimately on one man, as though Israel’s most important alliance were his personal property.

You might say: as a man who supported Oslo, you were in favor of separation all along. That is true. I want separation from the Palestinians in order to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. But there is an enormous difference between an agreement shaped by Israel, with security borders, demilitarization, and guarantees, and a process in which Israel is dragged along by the international community after squandering its leverage and alienating its allies. Rabin understood that securing Israel’s future required negotiations and difficult decisions. Netanyahu chose to perpetuate the conflict, cultivate fear, and defer decisions. He gained years in power. Israel lost years it can never get back.

Netanyahu’s bloc lost its majority in the election. That opens the door to change, but the inheritance is a heavy one. Israel will have to reclaim the initiative, present a phased diplomatic framework, and incorporate demilitarization and mechanisms to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities. At the same time, it must enforce the law in the West Bank and rebuild relations with its allies. After years of saying “yes” in English and “no” in Hebrew, Israel needs a government whose word can be trusted.

“Indeed,” Netanyahu replied in March 2015 when asked whether he meant that no Palestinian state would be established on his watch. The man who made that promise has left Israel weaker in the face of the growing demand for a Palestinian state. That is his diplomatic legacy: 30 years of fearmongering, culminating in a situation where the world is increasingly close to deciding the very questions Netanyahu refused to decide himself. As usual, he leaves us to pay the price.