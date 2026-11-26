Throughout the generations, dispute (machloket) has been an integral part of Jewish life. It was precisely the respect that Beit Hillel showed Beit Shammai, listening to their opposing views and presenting them before their own, that led to Beit Hillel becoming the school of thought whose rulings guide the lives of millions of Jews today.

Yet extreme disputes have led us to destruction throughout history, and have taught us that a force capable of fostering growth can also destroy. For when the desire to persuade one’s fellow is replaced by the desire to defeat them, dispute ceases to be a tool for clarifying the truth and becomes a source of baseless hatred.

We face this test today as we witness the public and political debate that always accompanies the formation of a new government in Israel. Too often, such debate dissolves into personal attack and rips our people further apart. This has become especially apparent following the recent election of Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset, a position he secured only with the added support of Knesset members from the Arab parties. Right-wing parties and voices within the religious Zionist community have been deeply critical of Kahana and those who voted for him. The attacks have extended to images depicting Kahana wearing a keffiyeh.

Kahana served as a combat soldier in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit, as a fighter pilot, and as a squadron commander. In a democratic state, his past does not shield him from criticism of his political actions today. At the same time, whatever his decisions may be, they do not erase his dedication or his unique contribution to the security of the state.

A red line was also crossed when MK Shira Shapira, mother of Aner Shapira, z”l—whose heroism in the bomb shelter on October 7 saved lives—was personally attacked for standing with Kahana. She was criticized for “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers” and for creating a “mother versus son” dynamic in a tweet that has since been deleted, but was privately shared with her by Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli. Chikli, who did not write the post himself, has since distanced himself from its language.

Yet the sentiments expressed in the post extend beyond this particular incident. Indeed, Chikli himself cited this thinking as the reason for sharing the post with Shapira: “The aim was to reflect the feelings in the national camp. I do not identify with the style of this post, and if I did, I would have shared it myself,” Chikli wrote. It is disturbing to see this sort of mindset among those who support religious Zionism—a movement that views the State of Israel as a central element in an ongoing process of redemption, a long journey marked by challenges and struggles. One would expect those so deeply committed to these ideals to distinguish between standing firm on principles and inflicting personal harm.

As educators, we must also ask ourselves what our students are learning from the attacks they witness on social media. How does such rhetoric shape their spiritual development and the way that they view the world?

Who granted us the right to decide, in the name of a fallen son, which political stance is worthy of his mother? Bereavement does not grant immunity from criticism, yet neither does it grant others permission to use the memory of the fallen to cast doubt on bereaved parents’ loyalty to the values for which their children gave their lives.

One may disagree with Shapira’s political stance, but when criticism goes so far as to suggest that she is siding with those who support her son’s killers, the boundary between legitimate political debate and an assault on the dignity of bereaved parents has been crossed.

Such attacks, of course, are not confined to any one political camp. For example, Tzvika Mor, father of released hostage Eitan, endured verbal abuse and accusations from those to his political left that he was sacrificing his son because of his opposition to a hostage deal that required a ceasefire.

The Torah commands: “You shall surely rebuke your fellow, and not bear sin because of him,” and Maimonides teaches that the responsibility rests upon the one offering rebuke to speak calmly and gently. Jewish tradition demands that we criticize and speak out against injustices, yet it holds us responsible for the manner in which that criticism is delivered.

In his introduction to the Book of Genesis in Sefer HaYashar, the Netziv of Volozhin explains how the destruction of the Second Temple was able to happen in a generation of righteous people devoted to Torah study, but who were quick to label any Jew who acted differently from them a “heretic.” The Patriarchs, by contrast, were called Yesharim (“upright”) precisely because they knew how to care even for those far from their faith—exemplified by our forefather Abraham, who prayed for the salvation of the people of Sodom. If this applies to those outside our covenant, how much more so does it apply to our own brethren. This is not a demand to blur differences, but a basic recognition that beyond the dispute stands a human being created in the Divine image.

In my encounters with Jewish communities around the world, I see how deeply political disagreements over Israel can divide not only communities but also families and lifelong friends. Precisely because we recognize the danger, we must not turn a brother who thinks differently into an enemy.

It is legitimate and even desirable to engage in disputes for the sake of Heaven, yet without humiliating others or losing our willingness to listen and change. Ahavat Yisrael (love of fellow Jews) is tested precisely when we are certain the other side is wrong. The goal of rebuke is not to defeat the other. And if the desire to prove one’s point outweighs the ability to show empathy in difficult moments of disagreement, even a temporary victory in an argument risks becoming a shared defeat.