One of the least understood, but most significant results of these elections is the unprecedented voter turnout of Israeli Arab-Palestinians, and perhaps even more significantly, the refusal of Jewish-Zionist parties from the center and right to consider them as potential coalition partners. This is getting increasing attention overseas as evidence for the exclusionary nature and inherent racism of the very idea of a Jewish state. For those who aren’t simply looking for talking points to prove that Israel is an illegitimate state in the family of nations, I’d like to take a more serious look at what is happening, and what is at stake.

Portraying the refusal by most Zionist political parties to sit in a government with Arab parties as racism imposes a frame lifted directly from the American experience onto an Israeli reality with a very different history and political context. Such framing is a form of intellectual colonialism; its effect is to confuse rather than to clarify. The underlying problem is not race but national conflict.

Jews and Arabs are far more politically integrated than one is led to believe. Looking at a local level brings this into focus. In all seven mixed Jewish-Arab cities, elected Arab city council members have joined governing coalitions, regardless of the mayor’s national political affiliations. In April 2021, while Benjamin Netanyahu was searching for a way to reach the elusive 61-seat coalition to form a government, the religious Jewish Likud mayor of Lod urged him to consider governing with Mansour Abbas, the leader of Ra’am. Mayor Revivo wrote on his Facebook page, accompanied by a picture of his coalition: “As someone who heads a mixed city whose governing coalition includes the right, the left, Arabs, ultra-Orthodox Jews, and immigrants, I know that it’s difficult – but certainly possible.”

There is a difference, of course, between local and national politics. Municipalities need to keep the garbage collected and the schools teaching. The local level is where consensus is built so that things work. National politics is primarily the arena for conflict around identity, religion and state, war and peace. Jewish-Arab political partnership has always been much harder at this level.

And it has been a two-way street. Arab parties have historically rejected the premise of a Jewish-Zionist state as inherently discriminatory. Even now, the Joint List has announced that it will not join a coalition, although it might support one from outside. That is its democratic right. But democracies are not sustained by rights alone. They require trust, affection, and some basic confidence in a shared political enterprise that makes governing together possible. Rejecting each other outright as legitimate partners does little to build the trust necessary to cross the divides.

That is what made Mansour Abbas’s decision to join Bennett’s coalition in 2021 so remarkable. Bennett, a religious Zionist from the right, described by the New York Times when he came into office as an ultranationalist, wrote afterward in the Times about his own metamorphosis working with Abbas, whom he came to describe as “a brave leader just about my age who turned out to be something of a mensch.” Netanyahu himself had seriously considered bringing Abbas into his government. Mansour Abbas understood these dynamics and moved to change the rules of the game, accepting a Jewish state as a self-evident fact, and building trust and relationships that would allow political partnership.

And then came October 7th.

It is difficult to describe, even to the most empathetic of observers, what happened to the Israeli Jewish public that day. The shocking success of Hamas led to weeks during which many Israelis believed that the very existence of their country was in danger, recalling the days before the Six-Day War and the dramatic surprise attacks of the Yom Kippur War. The murder of some 1,200 people, Arabs included, many in the most brutal manner, is etched into historical memory.

So when even Abbas and Ra’am, while condemning the atrocities, resist clearly defining Hamas as a terrorist organization, it should not come as a surprise that many Israeli Jews have no interest in giving them a seat in government. Imagine candidates for office immediately after September 11 refusing to characterize al-Qaeda as a terrorist organization. Of course, the world looks very different from the Arab Palestinian side in Israel, where the destruction in Gaza – literally the killing of their cousins – looms large, the extremist rampaging in the West Bank invites outrage, and the policies and practices of Itamar Ben Gvir as national security minister demean their everyday lives. There is a fundamental, cavernous clash here that cannot be explained, indeed trivialized, by racism.

And there is another danger. Fearing that Gadi Eisenkot might form a government with the support of Arab parties, even from outside the coalition, Netanyahu is exploiting Jewish fears to delegitimize Arab political participation and make such a government politically untenable. Once again, he raises the specter of a fifth column, a portrayal that bears little resemblance to the lived reality of Jewish-Arab coexistence. But this is playing with fire.

These are difficult times. Social media allows us to live comfortably within our echo chambers, political leaders often turn polarization into political capital, and fear is experienced not as an abstract argument but as something visceral. There are no simple solutions. It is certainly not at its core a problem of Jewish supremacy, a democracy only for Jews, a state that is inherently racist. It is a profound and understandable lack of trust, for reasons that are clear for all to see, with a reality that once again strengthens the hand of deep suspicion.

Martin Buber famously reflected on the three promises of the French Revolution: liberty went West, equality went East, and fraternity was left an orphan. We spend enormous energy arguing about rights and equality, but far too little on the affections without which those universal rights lose their human context.

There is no replacement for the lived experience of being with others, not as abstractions or ideological positions, but as full human beings filled with passions and contradictions, with identities and loyalties, members of a dramatically diverse polis with whom we share this place. Democracy is rooted in the possibility that different people can come together despite their differences, indeed because of their differences, and build a future that is good enough for all. Our deep differences are not imaginary. They are rooted in real difference, real suspicion, real fear. Rather than dismiss these gaps as irrational stereotyping of the other, we would be better served by understanding how hard it really is to cross that divide, and respecting the necessary political dance to find a way to work together at this fragile moment.