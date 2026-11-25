The breakout room had six of us, four visible on camera, two black boxes with names hovering where faces should have been. We were 40 minutes into a module on identity and inclusion, part of a certification course I was taking through eCornell, the university’s online professional-education arm. The instructor’s prompt was simple: reflect on your own racial and ethnic identity, then share how it has shaped your experience of belonging. Four people went before me, four different shades of the room, and each answer found a home in the framework we’d spent 35 minutes building on the shared screen. Then it was my turn, and I said I was Jewish, and I asked, genuinely, where that fit.

Nothing happened. I don’t mean the group disagreed with me, or someone offered a clumsy answer I could roll my eyes at later. I mean the silence had a texture to it, the specific silence of people scrolling back through their own mental slides to see if they’d missed a category. Someone’s dog barked in the background. The instructor said something about how identity is complicated and we’d come back to it, and we did not come back to it. The breakout timer ran out, we returned to the main session, and 40-odd other people never learned that the room had briefly had no idea what to do with me.

I want to be precise about what that silence was not. It was not hostile. Nobody in that room, including the instructor, would have described themselves as anything other than well-meaning, and I believe them. It was not an argument that Jews don’t experience discrimination; nobody argued anything. It was structural, in the most literal sense: there was no structure there to receive the question. The framework had categories for the identities it was built to hold, and Jewish identity wasn’t one of them. That’s a long way of saying the room did not know what to do with me.

Here is the structural version of the problem, as best I can reconstruct it from the curriculum itself. Most DEI training built in the last decade organizes identity along a binary of dominant and marginalized groups, and in the American context that binary very quickly becomes a proxy for white and non-white. It is a defensible simplification for a training that has 90 minutes to cover centuries of American racial history, and in most of the categories it covers, it works reasonably well. Jewish identity breaks it, and it breaks it in a specific way: Jews are an ethnoreligious people with a documented, uncontested history of persecution, expulsion, and genocide, who nonetheless get filed, when they get filed at all, under “white,” a category built primarily to describe the group that has held power, not the group that has survived attempts to eliminate it.

That filing is wrong even on its own terms, because it silently assumes a Jew who looks like me: Ashkenazi, pale enough to disappear into a Zoom grid of white faces, the descendant of Eastern European refugees. It has nothing at all to say about the Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews who make up something like a quarter of world Jewry, and close to half of Israel’s, whose families came from Baghdad, Aleppo, Casablanca, Sana’a, Tehran, and who were pushed out of those countries in living memory, often violently, often in a single generation.

A framework organized around a white and non-white binary has no coherent place for a Yemenite Jew, a Persian Jew, an Iraqi Jew whose grandparents fled Baghdad in 1951 with a single suitcase and no going-away party from the DEI professionals of the future. It cannot decide whether that history counts, because it was never built to ask the question. It defaults, instead, to silence, dressed up as complexity.

I want to head off the easy misreading here, because I’ve watched other people make this argument badly and I don’t want to join them. I’ve also written, critically, about the conservative writers who’ve turned “woke” into a slur and DEI into a conspiracy — that’s not the tradition I want this piece mistaken for, either. This is not a claim that DEI is a hoax, or that Jews are being persecuted by workplace training modules, or that the whole apparatus should be dismantled. I paid to be certified in this apparatus. I use the vocabulary it gave me. I think the underlying project, taken seriously, is a good one, and I think most of the people who build these curricula would rather close a gap than defend one. What I am arguing is narrower and, I think, more useful: that DEI frameworks, as currently built, contain a specific and fixable gap around Jewish identity, and that a training program which cannot answer a straightforward question about who belongs to a historically persecuted people has failed a basic test of its own premise, whatever else it gets right.

Call it a stress test rather than an indictment. A framework is only as strong as the question it cannot answer, and I happened, by asking a fairly ordinary question in a fairly ordinary online classroom, to find the one eCornell’s could not. I doubt I was the first person to ask it, and eCornell is not a boutique operation; it is a named, scalable product that has run thousands of professionals through this same material. Which means the silence in my breakout room was not an accident of scheduling or a single instructor’s bad day. It was the curriculum working as built, with a blind spot the size of an entire people.

The same question has surfaced somewhere with real stakes.

Hunter College’s student government canceled a cultural arts festival planned for November 16 that was to include Hillel. The student government has given differing explanations, and some Jewish groups say Hillel’s participation was the reason. Hunter says it is investigating and is “deeply concerned by reports that some groups pulled out from the event because of Hillel’s participation,” as the Forward reported. I don’t know what was said in those rooms, and the facts are disputed. But I recognize the vibe. An event meant to bring communities together became an argument about whether Jewish students were welcome in it.

What would it actually mean to fix this? Not a slide with “Jewish” added to a list of ethnicities, which would recreate the same error at smaller scale, since it would still assume a single Jewish identity that maps onto the binary somewhere. It would mean building a module, even a short one, that treats Jewish identity as its own category with its own internal diversity: Ashkenazi and Mizrahi and Sephardic and Ethiopian, a people definable by neither race nor religion alone, with a specific and well-documented history of persecution that doesn’t resolve cleanly into either side of the binary. It would mean training the instructors to have an answer ready before a student asks the question live, in front of five strangers and their dogs. It is not an enormous ask. It is, if anything, a fairly small edit to a curriculum that already prides itself on getting the hard cases right.

I still have the certificate. I use what it taught me, most of it in good faith. But I keep the memory of that breakout room too, the four seconds of dead air after I asked my question, because it is the clearest evidence I have that a framework built to make room for everyone can still, without any malice at all, forget to make room for you. Somebody just has to notice the room went quiet, and ask why.