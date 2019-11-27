The Future of Augmented and Virtual Reality

The future of augmented reality is bright, and we’re just starting to see what the industry has to offer. Israel’s startup culture has led to the rise of a new VR company, called LVL 3 Dizengoff, which offers a sensory experience.

LVL 3 is located in Tel Aviv and is making a splash with consumers that want to experience the future of VR.

Advanced technologies show off the future uses of augmented reality to Israelis who were slower to adopt video games than other countries.

LVL 3 is the first of its kind in Israel, offering the Anvio virtual reality platform that delivers a team-based experience with everything from flying in space to fighting off zombies.

But this is just the start of the future of AR and VR.

Clarity on the Future of AR and VR

AR and VR have made strides in the last decade. We’ve seen Pokemon show the world about AR/VR, and it adds an entirely new element to the world around us. The issue is that there’s a disconnect between investors in the industry and developers.

Investors have seen the industry grow slowly, and the return that many of these investors expected have not materialized yet.

When conducted a survey from developers asking them what to expect from the industry. It seems that we’re finally in a spot where we’re going to see a lot more content produced. Apple even started to hire AR/VR developers, and this has the industry expecting Apple to invest heavily in a wearable device.

“Apple has the reach and capital to be able to propel the AR/VR industry to the mainstream,” says Jeremy from Republic Lab.

The industry is still young, so developers are hoping that in the immediate future, a standardized set of tools will come about. We’re at a period where developers are still testing the waters of different AR/VR platforms.

Even though the industry has been around for about 30 years, it’s just starting to go mainstream. The goal is to become fully mainstream in the next three to four years. Adoption of this technology is shifting from the military to the consumer.

Wayfair is starting to show how the tech can be used outside of gaming and military use. The company is pushing the limits by allowing consumers to use AR/VR to visualize how the company’s furniture will look in the consumer’s home.

Virtual reality is also continuing to advance, with applications starting to be experienced in tourism and real estate.

VR is going to be used more widely in museums and historical sites to provide a look into the past. Virtual reality is being used to recreate cities that existed 5,000 years ago. The technology is putting a more intimate twist on history.

What seems to be the next logical step is to untether the technology so that it can be experienced unconstrained. In the future, personalization will offer an experience that really caters to the user like we’ve never seen before. Adding AR into the mix may allow users to experience the world on their own terms with virtual pets and companions