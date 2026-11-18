Troubling reports have raised suspicions that political figures sought to use Israel’s security apparatus to undermine the results of the October 27 election. The attorney general and state attorney are now examining how allegations of election fraud in the Arab sector were passed from the Prime Minister’s Office to the police, raising serious questions about the political misuse of law enforcement powers.

This follows a report alleging that the prime minister’s chief of staff directly contacted the office of the police commissioner and provided information from a former PMO official warning that efforts were underway by Ra’am party activists to pay voters to increase Arab turnout on Election Day. This then led to the arrest of three Bedouin activists for the Arab Ra’am party the next morning. Another report claimed that Shin Bet Chief David Zini sought to wiretap five Arab lawmakers for alleged foreign interference – which Zini made public two days after the election – without sufficient evidence.

If these allegations are substantiated, a comprehensive examination of the conduct of the police and Shin Bet surrounding the election is essential. We must establish exactly what happened, who initiated these actions, who ordered them, and the professional and legal grounds on which they were based. This is necessary even if we assume that the police officers and Shin Bet personnel involved believed they were simply carrying out their duties.

These reports are yet another reminder that oversight of the security agencies by elected officials is insufficient on its own. In Israel, the police and Shin Bet possess extensive powers, including the authority to detain individuals, conduct surveillance, and collect information about citizens. For Dr. Saef Abu Reash, one of the Ra’am activists arrested, those powers reportedly meant six days in custody.

Existing legal norms seek to guard against the danger that these powers will be exploited or deployed for political ends. For example, Section 4 of the Shin Bet Law expressly prohibits assigning the agency tasks intended to advance partisan political interests. Yet this safeguard depends largely on the attitude of the head of the Shin Bet, who has a duty to refuse improper political demands. The Israel Police commissioner likewise has a duty to exercise the organization’s powers impartially and in the public interest. But when the heads of these agencies cooperate with political leaders, or fail to recognize the impropriety of their directives, these internal safeguards may fail.

In such circumstances, external oversight of the security agencies becomes an essential safeguard. The attorney general can prevent the misuse of the Shin Bet’s powers – as in this case, in which Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara reportedly blocked Zini’s wiretap request. On November 16, she and State Attorney Amit Aisman also instructed Levy to pause his internal review pending agreement on an appropriate inquiry. The Department of Internal Police Investigations can investigate suspected criminal offenses committed by police officers, even when senior police officials are implicated. And in appropriate cases, intervention by the courts may also be necessary.

This is where the dangerous implications of legislation passed by the Knesset over the last year that weakens oversight become clear. The law weakening the status of the attorney general, scheduled to take effect in January 2027, curtails the office’s oversight powers and makes it relatively simple for elected politicians to remove its chief from office. The government could then replace an independent attorney general with one more amenable to the whims of the politicians who appointed them.

The law concerning the Department of Internal Police Investigations, passed in June and whose implementation has been partially stayed by the courts, seeks to separate the department from the State Attorney’s Office and give the justice minister control over the appointment of its director. The result could be the obstruction of investigations into the political misuse of the police.

The recent revelations, insofar as they are accurate, illustrate just how dangerous it is to weaken the independence of the attorney general, the Department of Internal Police Investigations, and the courts. The legislative amendments affecting these institutions create the risk of concentrating political power in the hands of those who direct Israel’s internal security agencies, while weakening the mechanisms intended to prevent the abuse of that power.

There is no doubt that Israel could benefit from reforms to its legal and judicial systems, but weakening the powers of legal and judicial oversight — one of the very few checks on government power in Israel — is dangerous. On the contrary, the independence of these institutions is vital for Israeli democracy and must be safeguarded. Otherwise, the next time there is an attempt to use the police or Shin Bet for political purposes, we may discover that there is no longer an independent authority capable of stopping, or even investigating, such actions.