This weekend we will be celebrating Purim Meshulash (three days of Purim) in Jerusalem and other walled cities from the days of Yehoshua bin Nun. While the rest of the world will only be celebrating on Thursday evening and Friday, the Triple Purim will take place from Thursday evening to Sunday.

How did we end up with so many days of celebration.

Usually, Shushan Purim is celebrated on the fifteenth of Adar rather than the fourteenth since it took the residents of Shushan an extra day to finish fighting the war and defend themselves against their enemies.

This year, Shushan Purim comes out on Shabbat. Since the rabbis forbade the carrying of the Megillah (Scroll of Ester) on Shabbat, the reading of the Megillah needed to be pushed back to Thursday night and Friday morning (regular Purim) when it will be read in the rest of the world. The reason why we do not postpone the Megillah reading until after Shabbat is because it says in Ester 9:27 “The Jews confirmed and undertook upon themselves and their posterity and upon all who might join them, to observe these two days, without fail, in the manner prescribed and at the proper time each year.”

Aside from the Megillah reading, Matanot L’Evyonim, gifts to the poor will also be distributed of the 14th of Adar (Friday) since the poor are used to receiving their gifts on the same day as the Megillah is read and this way they can already enjoy their gifts.

On Shabbat, the 15th of Adar, those who normally celebrate Shushan Purim will add the Al HaNisim Prayer during Birkat HaMazon (Grace After Meals) and in the Amida and Musaf prayers.

The Shabbat Torah reading will include the Purim reading (Shmot 17:8-16) which begins with the words “Vayavo Amalek.”

On Sunday, we will distribute Mishloach Manot in Jerusalem and we will celebrate with a Seuda (festive meal).

While most of the world will cram all of the festivities into a short Friday, in Jerusalem we will be spreading out the holiday.

Of course, in Israel the celebrating has already begun on Rosh Chodesh Adar with children of all ages getting dressed up and having all kinds of fun activities at school.

May we see all of the hostages back at home so that we will be able to truly celebrate the victory of good over evil.