On October 14, Bowen Yang, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, sat down to record his podcast, Las Culturistas, with his co-host Matt Rogers and the Jury Duty actress Edy Modica. The conversation wandered to Regina Spektor, the singer-songwriter behind “Fidelity.” Rogers asked Modica whether she was “upset with Regina lately.”

“She’s just like a little Israel hardcore,” Modica said.

“Yeah, she’s Zio,” Yang said.

All three of them laughed.

The clip sat there for a month. This week it went viral on X. On Friday, Yang posted an apology to his more than a million Instagram followers. He was sorry for “using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history.” He found it “particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.”

Then he posted the next slide: “At the same time, Free Palestine.”

If you are not chronically online, you missed all of it. You should not have. Those five seconds and those two slides are the cleanest case of horseshoe theory I have seen in years: one word, built by the far right and the far left together, thrown at a woman who fled one of them as a child. I represent Jewish employees and students for a living, and a lot of my job is explaining to employers and schools that “Zionist” does not name a side in an argument. For most Jews, it names part of who they are.

Who He Was Talking About

Regina Spektor was born in Moscow in 1980 to a family of musicians. Her paternal grandparents and an uncle were refuseniks, Soviet Jews whom the state would not let leave. In 1989, when perestroika finally cracked the door, the Spektors left for the Bronx. She was 9 and a half, and she had to leave her piano behind. On the way out, customs agents shook out the family’s suitcases and cut their passports in half.

In the Bronx, she practiced on tabletops until she found a piano in the basement of her synagogue. She went on to the conservatory at SUNY Purchase, the school the three of them were discussing when her name came up.

Spektor has never hidden her bond with Israel. After October 7, she wrote about the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and in the same days she mourned for Palestinians too. In July 2025, a man at her Portland show yelled “Free f***ing Palestine” in the middle of her set. She stopped the music and told him, “You’re just yelling at a Jew.”

That is the woman Yang summed up in one word.

Where “Zio” Comes From

Yang says he did not know the word’s history. He did not need to. He knew who he was saying it about.

In America, “Zio” belongs to David Duke, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Duke wanted to attack Jews without saying “Jews,” and “Zio” let him. His website, WikiZio, bolted the prefix onto everything: “Zio-Communism,” “Zio-history,” “Zio-supremacism.”

That is the half of the history Yang apologized for. It is the smaller half.

Duke shortened the word. He did not invent the idea under it, that “Zionist” is the polite way to say “Jew” when you mean something you would never say about Jews out loud. Moscow did that.

After Israel won the Six Day War, the Soviet Union ran a propaganda campaign against “Zionism” for two decades and dressed it up as an academic field called Zionology. Its star expert, Yuri Ivanov, published Beware! Zionism in 1969 and defined Zionism as the ideology of the wealthy Jewish bourgeoisie, in league with Western capital. The Great Soviet Encyclopedia listed the main tenets of modern Zionism as “militant chauvinism, racism, anti-Communism and anti-Sovietism.” In 1975, the Soviets pushed the United Nations to declare Zionism a form of racism. In 1983, the Communist Party’s propaganda department and the KGB set up the Anti-Zionist Committee of the Soviet Public.

The same government that taught the world that Zionism was racism refused Jews permission to leave, mostly for Israel. Regina Spektor’s grandparents were among the ones it refused.

Duke built the word. Moscow built the meaning.

Both Ends of the Horseshoe

Horseshoe theory says the political spectrum bends like a horseshoe, and the far-left and the far-right curve toward each other until they almost touch.

Duke’s website says “Zio-Communism.” The Zionists are the communists. The Soviet encyclopedia lists “anti-Communism” among Zionism’s main tenets. The Zionists are the anti-communists. The two ends of the horseshoe accuse Jews of opposite crimes and reach for the same word to do it.

Now read Yang’s apology again. What upset him was the pedigree. He did not say it was wrong to reduce a Jewish woman to a sneer because of her connection to Israel. He said he was embarrassed to learn who else talks that way. Slide one: I am sorry I sounded like David Duke. Slide two: the left’s version is fine, and here it is.

“Free Palestine” is what the hecklers in Portland screamed at Regina Spektor from the crowd. Yang apologized for the slur and then posted the heckle.

What “Zio” Is Aimed At

Jews became a people in the land of Israel more than 3,000 years ago. The word “Jew” comes from Judea. Hebrew comes from there. Zion is a hill in Jerusalem. Every Passover seder ends with “Next year in Jerusalem.” Zionism is that bond, carried into the modern world as the Jewish people’s right to be free in their own home. Eight in 10 American Jews say caring about Israel is an important or essential part of what being Jewish means to them.

So when Modica called Spektor “a little Israel hardcore” and Yang answered “Zio,” they mocked the part of her Jewish identity that points home, the same bond the Soviet Union spent decades calling racism. Swap in “Zionist” for “Jew” and the joke still lands on the same Jewish woman.

This is not the first time. In September 2025, Yang joined thousands of actors and directors in pledging not to work with Israeli film institutions: festivals, cinemas, broadcasters, production companies. The organizers swore the boycott “takes aim at institutional complicity, not identity.” Israeli film institutions are Israeli filmmakers, and the pledge shuts them out for being Israeli. Yang signed it then. This fall he skipped the paperwork and said it about one Jewish woman on his podcast.

Sorry to Everyone But Her

One rule from Yom Kippur applies here, and you do not have to be observant for it to be yours. The Mishnah says the Day of Atonement covers what you did against God. For what you did to another person, the day does nothing until you go to that person and make it right.

Yang’s apology went to more than a million followers. It never says her name.

The girl who left her piano behind in Moscow already said everything that needs saying about this. In Portland, a man screamed “Free f***ing Palestine” at her from the crowd, and she told him exactly what he was doing.

Bowen Yang did it with better equipment. A podcast studio. Headphones. A co-host. Two friends laughing along.

He was still just yelling at a Jew.