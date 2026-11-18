Do we need to decolonize Holocaust museums?

That question has rocked Pennsylvania’s Jewish community after Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program hosted a lecture Tuesday by Erica Lehrer, a professor at Concordia University in Montreal. The lecture explored how decolonial approaches might be applied to Holocaust museums, prompting outrage from critics who called the event “disgusting” and “abhorrent.”

I disagree with Lehrer’s premise. But I do believe American Holocaust education has a problem, one that has very little to do with colonialism and everything to do with the racial and class divisions within American Judaism.

American Jewish institutions were historically shaped by an elite class of predominantly German Jewish immigrants and their descendants. In his book Jews of Privilege, Benjamin Kerstein explores the divide between these established Jewish families and the waves of Eastern European Jews, or Ostjuden, who arrived later. The former often viewed the latter as uncultured, unassimilated and responsible for inviting antisemitism into American society.

Different individuals and communities responded differently to the Holocaust, but I think we can all agree that America did not do enough. I believe the guilt of that failure helped shape the Holocaust education that followed.

Undoubtedly, one of the most influential introductions to the Holocaust came in the form of Anne Frank’s diary. What is less commonly taught is how it achieved such prominence in American culture.

Nathan Straus Jr., of Macy’s fame, met Otto Frank while spending two semesters abroad at Heidelberg University – a common practice for wealthy Jewish American families to culture their children. After failing in his effort to help the Frank family escape during the war, Straus was determined to help his friend publish his daughter’s diary, and according to legend, he introduced him to First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who eventually wrote the foreword in the 1952 version that helped to bring it to fame. Perhaps Roosevelt lent her name to the project to assuage some guilt over her husband’s refusal to bomb the train tracks to Auschwitz in the summer of 1944, when doing so might have saved Anne Frank and hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews.

For decades, the diary has been the gold standard in Holocaust education. The story of a girl whose life ended tragically, but whose diary could not explain what gave rise to Nazism or even what the Nazis believed. The main message many American children take away is that the Nazis were racists who murdered Jews because they were irredeemably evil people – not that they had been fed a diet of ideology that imagined an international Jewish conspiracy responsible for everything from capitalism to communism.

If that ideology sounds familiar in today’s anti-Zionist discourse, there is a reason for it — one that conventional American Holocaust education is ill-equipped to explain. Its dominant narrative was shaped by an establishment historically rooted in the German Jewish diaspora. The racial and class divisions within American Judaism did not simply disappear; they remain reflected in the stories we tell and those we relegate to the margins.

If the Ostjuden were once considered too foreign for the American Jewish establishment, the brown Mizrahi Jews of the Middle East and North Africa have remained even further outside its preferred narrative. I believe their exclusion is not simply an oversight, but reflects a longstanding discomfort with Jewish experiences that challenge both the cultural sensibilities of the elite and its carefully constructed Holocaust narrative.

Yet it is precisely these voices that are needed to confront contemporary anti-Zionism, because their histories expose the ideological continuity between Nazi antisemitism and certain political movements in the Arab world. The Nazis did not envision a Europe free of Jews; they envisioned a world free of Jews, and they sought collaborators in the Arab world to realize that vision.

Under the Nazi-aligned Vichy government, antisemitic legislation was extended to French territories in North Africa. In Algeria, approximately 110,000 Jews lost their French citizenship in 1940. Jews were excluded from schools and professions. They set up a network of labor camps that were ultimately dismantled by US and British troops with the help of Jewish partisans after Operation Torch.

The Nazi government also created propaganda specifically for the Arab world that framed their failure to obtain their nationalist vision as the fault of the international Jew. They found collaborators like the Grand Mufti of Palestine who helped orchestrate the Farhud – a two-day massacre of the Jews of Baghdad. The Mufti also actively collaborated on Einsatzkommando Egypt, an SS unit intended to accompany Rommel’s forces into Egypt and Mandatory Palestine, where 500,000 Jews faced the prospect of mass murder.

But perhaps the greatest omission is what happened after the Holocaust. Nazi antisemitism did not disappear in 1945. Its propaganda, conspiracy theories and ideological assumptions still continue to circulate in parts of the Arab world.

In 1956, Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser employed Johann von Leers, a former Nazi propagandist, to produce antisemitic and anti-Israel propaganda. The man who had promoted hatred of Jews under Hitler found a new audience in the Middle East. In fact, many of the most virulent antisemitic tropes circulating in contemporary anti-Zionist discourse can be traced back to Nazi propaganda that men like von Leers helped repackage and disseminate in the Arab world after the Holocaust.

Organizations like JIMENA, which represents Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, have long advocated incorporating Sephardi and Mizrahi experiences into Holocaust and antisemitism education, even developing training specifically for Holocaust museums. Yet despite anti-Zionist accusations of racism and the availability of these resources, these histories remain largely on the margins of American Holocaust education.

Instead, many American Jewish institutions have invested in upstander education, which teaches individuals to recognize injustice and intervene rather than remain bystanders. However well-intentioned, this approach risks repackaging the white savior narrative into an almost corporate-like branding exercise without addressing the ideological foundations of contemporary antisemitism. Rather than embracing Mizrahi histories that could directly challenge anti-Zionist narratives, the American Jewish establishment appears more comfortable teaching others to confront prejudice than examining the racial and class biases that have shaped its own institutions.

American Holocaust education does not need to be decolonized. But if the American Jewish establishment is serious about combating antisemitism, it must confront its own racism, relinquish its longstanding monopoly over Jewish historical memory and make room for the stories it has spent generations marginalizing – even if those stories offend its upper-crust sensibilities. And perhaps, for the very institutions that have made a mission of teaching moral courage, that is the hardest lesson of all.