It is a great time to be a millennial.

Last weekend I went to Warped Tour and screamed along to Sublime, Simple Plan and 311. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are doing ads together. Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are hanging out again. Glee is coming back. Girls is coming back. HBO is rebooting Harry Potter. And on Friday, a new Hunger Games movie opens and I get to go back to Panem.

I have read every Hunger Games book. I had a Jennifer Lawrence phase, like every other millennial. It has been a long year, a lot has happened, and I would like to dissociate into a fictional dystopia like a normal person. Two hours and thirty-eight minutes. That is all I am asking for.

The internet is killing the vibe.

This week my TikTok For You page served me House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a 2014 rally for Israel: “Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever.” Hard cut to President Snow: “Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever.” The edit wanted me to hear a dictator. I heard a Mockingjay teaser Lionsgate posted in June 2014.

Real or not real? Not real.

The clip is making the rounds because some Democrats do not want Jeffries as Speaker, and his support for Israel is one of their reasons. The New Republic calls his line a paraphrase of George Wallace. If that is your beef, have that fight. The edit skips the fight, parks the guy who supports Israel next to the guy who throws children into an arena, and lets the vibes do the rest.

This happens every single time. When Suzanne Collins announced Sunrise on the Reaping in 2024, the Forward reported that readers had already decided it was about Gaza, months before a single copy hit shelves. One TikTok ran the numerology: the 75th Hunger Games kicked off the revolution, Israel just turned 75, so clearly Suzanne Collins is a prophet. Al Jazeera ran an op-ed headlined “In Gaza, the Israelis are staging Hunger Games.” The title of my favorite franchise is now an op-ed about Israel.

And the fandom has a purity test. A Substack titled “Reading The Hunger Games But Still A Zionist?” informs anyone who roots for Katniss and thinks Israel should exist that they have “some serious cognitive dissonance.” Another fan is mad at the director of the new movie for signing a 2023 letter calling for the hostages’ release and never speaking up about Palestine.

So the director’s crime is a letter asking Hamas to give back kidnapped people. Lovely.

The District Changes. The Capitol Never Does.

Watch the comparison across a decade. The columnist Ramzy Baroud has paired Gaza with District 12 in one column and cast it as District 13 in another. TikTok made it District 13 again in 2023. When fans reached for the Mockingjay scene where the Capitol bombs a hospital, Gaza became District 8.

Gaza has been three different districts. Israel has been the Capitol every single time.

Nobody got this from the book. They started with the verdict and went shopping for a district. It is a Mad Lib with one blank already filled in. Stop trying to make Israel the Capitol. It is not going to happen.

Collins built Sunrise on the Reaping around propaganda: how a few people in a capital decide what everyone else sees and accepts. The edit on my phone did the Capitol’s job for free.

Collins Built the Capitol on Rome. My Family Lives Next to the Ruins.

Collins never hid her homework. Panem comes from panem et circenses, bread and circuses. She has said the Capitol is “loaded with Roman references” and the arena is an updated version of the Roman gladiator games. Coriolanus, Caesar, Seneca, Plutarch. The Capitol is basically a Latin final.

Jews remember Rome. Rome burned Jerusalem and the Second Temple in the year 70, and the general Titus took his Jewish prisoners to Caesarea, on the coast. Josephus, the Jewish historian who watched the siege from the Roman camp, wrote down what came next. For his brother’s birthday, Titus put on games at Caesarea, and more than 2,500 Jews died fighting beasts, burning, or fighting each other in front of a crowd. Then Rome threw itself a parade and carried the Temple’s golden menorah through the streets as a trophy.

I know that coast. My family in Israel lives on Kibbutz Sdot Yam, which sits right up against the ruins of Caesarea. Roman ruins sit on the grounds of the kibbutz itself, and kibbutz members turned up Roman artifacts plowing their own fields in the 1940s. You can climb over the sand dunes from the kibbutz straight into the national park. I have done it many times. I have stood in that arena.

Collins needed a Greek myth and reality TV to imagine it. I just had to visit my family. That is real life. That is not the Hunger Games.

So when you cast Israel as the Capitol, you take the people Rome fed to its arena and seat them in the emperor’s box. I could flip the whole thing. My receipts are two thousand years older than yours. I don’t want to. I don’t want Panem to be about Jews, in your version or mine. I want it to be about Haymitch Abernathy, the drunk mentor from the first movies, at sixteen.

Two Hours and Thirty-Eight Minutes

Every other millennial gets to walk into that theater and just be a fan. The writer behind the Zionist purity test has rewatched the movies “about a million times,” and nobody made her pass anything first.

Jews get to dissociate too. We get to cry about a kid from District 12 without anyone telling us we are the reason he suffered. We get to be chronically online about Effie’s wigs. We get to fight in the group chat about whether the movie got the book right. We get one Friday night that is about nothing.

So on Friday I am going to a matinee. I am buying the large popcorn. My phone is staying in my bag for two hours and thirty-eight minutes, and I am crying about Haymitch in the dark like a normal millennial. The internet can wait until the credits roll.

Panem today. Panem tomorrow. Discourse never.