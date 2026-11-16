For years, Israel’s political arithmetic ran one way. On October 27, it turned, and on November 8, President Herzog handed Gadi Eisenkot the mandate to form a government on the recommendation of party heads representing 67 members of the Knesset, including all 19 Arab members of the Arab parties. He must now secure power – anything less is a failure Israel cannot afford.

In the Diaspora, many cite a Jewish leadership role as a reason they cannot speak out about Israel. I believe the opposite. In decades writing about Israel and the Diaspora, I have been called a self-hating Jew, accused of washing our dirty laundry in public, of handing ammunition to our enemies, and, above all, I have been told I am naive.

The charge of self-hatred is a tired cliché, employed by those who can’t assail the substance so delegitimize the speaker. Those making the “dirty laundry” charge should be far more troubled by the fact that the laundry is dirty, and who has dirtied it, than by honest attempts to clean it.

The ammunition charge is delusional. Our enemies do not use the language of heartfelt Jewish and Zionist concern; they have their own language, one of hate. And when they have looked for new words, they have found them, sadly, in the mouths of some Jewish leaders. Israel’s defense minister ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, with “no electricity, no food, no fuel,” which was quoted by the International Court of Justice. In August 2024, the finance minister said it might be “justified and moral” to let two million civilians starve until the hostages came home, while conceding that the world would not allow it. In March, 2024, Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of a Jaffa yeshiva, taught that Jewish law required killing everyone in Gaza, babies included. In October, Rabbi Dov Lior ruled that Jews may harvest olives on Palestinian land “to show to the public our ownership of the land.”

The outgoing government and its associates, who claimed to govern in the name of the Jewish people or to teach its Torah, created a stockpile of ammunition for Israel’s enemies. The pleas of Diaspora Jews for Israel to honor its Declaration of Independence do not.

On naivety, however, I plead partly guilty. At a rally in Trafalgar Square in January 2009, as an Israeli government that had made serious attempts to pursue peace with the Palestinians was forced to confront Hamas terror, I hoped aloud that soon we would return to celebrate peace. Read today, it is almost laughable.

But on what mattered most, I was not naive. Not when I wrote that the conflict could not be merely managed, and that Israel’s gravest risks included those from within. It was not naïve to warn about Israel becoming a pariah state, or that the emerging Diaspora generation would be less connected to the Jewish State and that there is a price that Diaspora Jews would pay as a result. And it certainly was not naïve to warn that the growing economic burden of ongoing conflict was unsustainable.

And it was not naive to say in February 2026 that there could be no alternative government without Arab partners. The voters have written that into arithmetic: 53 seats for the Netanyahu bloc, 48 for Eisenkot’s, 19 for the Arab parties.

It was never naive to be concerned. All of this has come to pass. The real naivety belongs to those who think Israel can continue on the path set by the outgoing government without suffering the inevitable economic, societal, diplomatic, and strategic consequences.

Being proved right gives me no satisfaction. A warning that is correct but unheeded is only a more articulate form of failure. What matters is doing right.

Which brings me to the most tawdry business in Israeli politics: a consensus, on both sides, that excluding Arab representatives from government serves Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. When the polls closed, Likud claimed the election had been “stolen by Arab parties” and Netanyahu, at the opening of the Knesset, repeated that claim, saying that the Arab parties were “terror supporters and haters of Israel” and wished to destroy the Jewish state. In the change bloc, the language is more polite: the door is not slammed, but it is still closing. Chaim Weizmann, Israel’s first president, wrote in 1949 that “the world will judge the Jewish state by what it will do with the Arabs.” The test now is whether their votes count.

The danger to Israel does not come from the manifestos of Ra’am or the Joint List. It comes from the outgoing coalition’s manifesto of division: more war but less security; more largesse for the favored, less fairness for all; populism at home, a trashed reputation abroad; and no path to secure peace with the Palestinians.

Mr. Eisenkot has set four conditions for joining his government, among them service for all and declaring Hamas a terrorist organization. Kan reported on November 9 that he and Mr. Liberman had agreed to open talks with Shas and United Torah Judaism, floating concessions on the draft law. If Arab parties accept the conditions, they belong at the cabinet table. If Haredi parties reject service for all, no softened draft law should buy them a seat.

A government of change cannot be built by trading away fairness to avoid partnership. But being in power is the business of politics. With the Arab parties, the change bloc has 67 seats. Without them, the only road to 61 runs through parties whose price is the fairness he has promised or a “unity” government doomed to fail. That is the needle he must thread: power, without surrendering what makes power worth having.

I have argued that the governing program should include: a state commission of inquiry into October 7th; restoring an attorney general whose opinions are binding; a burden shared fairly; an end to settler violence; and a political horizon for the Palestinians, underpinned by the triangle of liberal democracy, fairness for all citizens, and the pursuit of secure peace.

That is why The London Initiative sent a letter signed by over 2,000 Jews from 27 Diaspora communities to the leaders who hold the key to the next government. Stop fighting the arithmetic, self-sabotaging, and closing the door on the partnerships that can deliver political power and social progress. They are ready to help Israel tell a better story around the world if Mr. Eisenkot and his potential coalition partners give them one to tell.

The question is no longer who was right, but who will do right by Israel and the Jewish people.