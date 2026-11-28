Each year, I have the privilege of teaching more than 5,000 American secondary students about the Holocaust and its aftermath, Jewish identity and culture, the history of the land and State of Israel, the evolution of Jew-hatred across millennia, and the geopolitics of the Middle East. As director of education, I often have just one class period with students, and I can only touch on the topic their teacher has asked me to address.

Regardless of the lesson topic, I always leave ample time at the end for students to ask whatever questions they want. And I genuinely want them to ask any and every question that pops into their minds. More often than not, American teachers are not equipped to answer many of the questions students have about Jewish people, the Holocaust, or the Middle East. I would much rather students ask me directly than turn to social media for answers.

Over the past decade of teaching these subjects, I have watched the questions students ask change, sometimes dramatically. These Q&A sessions offer a glimpse into what American secondary students are seeing, hearing, and thinking about Jewish people. They also benefit my work as an educator. The questions help me identify emerging misconceptions, recognize what students are encountering outside the classroom, and determine what I may need to address in future lessons.

Sometimes the questions are genuinely curious: “Why do Jewish people cover their kitchens in foil?” Other times, they reveal something much more concerning: “Why do Jews hate Palestinians?”

In many ways, these conversations give me a direct look into the weekly TikTok algorithm. They help me understand which narratives are gaining traction among young people, what misinformation they are absorbing, and where educators need to intervene.

Five years ago, I was bombarded with questions about Hitler. There was an almost singular fascination with the one man many middle school students understood to be crazy, evil, and more antisemitic than anyone else in history. I answered their questions, but I also began asking one of my own: Why are you so interested in the person responsible for the hatred when you know so little about the people targeted by it?

Three years ago, the questions shifted almost entirely to Gaza. I knew that in every session I would be asked “the genocide question.” I told students I would answer their questions about Gaza, but I also asked them to consider something: Why did they want to ask me about Gaza but not about October 7? Why was one part of the story generating so much curiosity while the other was largely absent from their questions?

This semester, I have noticed another shift. The questions students are asking make it clear that something is changing in what they are encountering online, what they are hearing from their peers, and how they are being introduced to Jewish people and Israel.

So, here are the top three questions I have been asked most often this semester, along with how I have answered them.

“What do Jewish people think about Benjamin Netanyahu?”

What I tell students: I tell students I will answer their question, but first they have to answer a few questions for me.

First, who is Benjamin Netanyahu? Immediately, they know. He is the prime minister of Israel.

Okay, then who is the prime minister of England? Silence.

Who is the leader of Japan? More silence.

Who is your state senator? Definitely no answer.

So I ask one more question: Why do you know who Benjamin Netanyahu is? Why do you think so much effort has gone into social media and other channels to ensure you know his name?

Most students have never stopped to consider these questions. I want them to pause and think about how they came to know what they know, why certain international leaders occupy so much space in their social media feeds, and what messages they may have absorbed along the way.

Then I bring it back to something they can understand. If I walked up to a random American and asked what they thought of the American president, what kind of answer would I get?

They laugh because they immediately recognize the range of responses I would get. Some Americans strongly support the president. Others strongly oppose him. Many fall somewhere in between. Israelis, like Jews in the Diaspora, hold a wide range of opinions about Benjamin Netanyahu. No single Jewish opinion exists about Benjamin Netanyahu, just as no single American opinion exists about the president.

And I would be irresponsible if I didn’t make one final distinction: Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of Israel, not the leader of the Jewish people. Israeli and Jew are not synonymous.

The students may not have intended anything by phrasing their question the way they did, but the wording reveals something worth examining. Why are they asking what Jews think about an Israeli political leader, rather than what Israelis think? And why do they assume that Jewish people around the world share a political opinion about the government of Israel?

What this question tells me: Benjamin Netanyahu has become a household name among American students ages 12–18. What concerns me is not simply that they know who he is, but what they have come to associate with his name. In many of these conversations, Netanyahu is treated as a stand-in for Jewish people, as though his political positions represent what Jews everywhere believe.

There is also a troubling underlying assumption that I want educators to recognize: if students are repeatedly exposed to negative portrayals of Israel and its leadership, they may begin transferring those feelings to Jewish people more broadly. Political criticism of an Israeli leader is entirely legitimate. Treating that leader as representative of all Jews is something else entirely.

Teachers cannot ignore the fact that many students know Benjamin Netanyahu’s name but cannot identify the leaders of other countries, name their own state senator, or explain the distinction between Israeli and Jewish identity. That gap tells us something about the information students are consuming and the assumptions they are developing. It is something Holocaust and Jewish history education must address directly.

2. “Arab parties won 19 seats in Israel. Do you think this is good or bad?”

What I tell students: I would first clarify that the question is about Arab political parties, not Arabs as a whole. But before we even get to that, I find it interesting that you know this particular outcome from an Israeli election. We just had an election here in the United States. Can you tell me how many seats in our state legislature went to each party? What is the current breakdown of the US House of Representatives?

Once again, I am met with silence.

So, why do you know that Arab parties won 19 seats in the Knesset?

From there, we have to back up. I explain how elections in Israel work and introduce the basics of a parliamentary democracy. We talk about the Knesset, political parties, coalition governments, and how Israeli citizens, including Arab citizens, participate in the country’s political system.

Sometimes I take the conversation a step further. How many of you have seen Zionism described as apartheid online? Most hands go up. Then I ask them to consider what this information adds to the conversation. Arab political parties and Arab elected representatives in the Knesset are an important part of understanding Israeli society. It complicates the simplified picture they may be encountering online. It does not answer every question about Israel’s policies or the experiences of Palestinians, but it does tell us that there is considerably more to understand than a social media post can convey.

The conversation has now moved well beyond the question they initially asked. We are discussing political representation, citizenship, the structure of Israeli democracy, and the difference between a social media talking point and an actual understanding of a country’s political system.

By this point, students can usually recognize that their original good-or-bad question was far too simplistic for the subject they were trying to understand.

What this question tells me: This question tells me that Israeli elections have become one of the dominant subjects students encounter online when it comes to Israel and Jewish people. But what stands out is how quickly a complex political outcome gets reduced to a binary: good versus bad, Arab versus Jewish.

Students are encountering fragments of information about Israeli politics without the context needed to understand what they are seeing. They know the number of seats Arab parties won, but many have no understanding of how the Knesset works, what a parliamentary democracy is, or how Arab citizens participate in Israeli political and civic life.

They have not been given enough opportunities to engage with the complexities of Israeli government, culture, and society. This is not a criticism of students for asking the questions. It indicates where educators need more support. If students are encountering these issues through social media, teachers need the resources and background knowledge to help them move beyond headlines and engage with the realities of Israeli society.

3. “Do you really believe that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust? I heard that only 271,000 Jews were killed.”

What I tell students: Let me be very clear: There is nothing to believe or not believe here. It is a historical fact that approximately six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. This is not a matter of opinion or interpretation. It is the historical record, supported by an extensive body of documentary, demographic, and physical evidence. It is not up for debate.

But, once again, let me ask you a question in response: Why would someone want you to believe that only 271,000 Jews were killed?

Depending on the age and background of the students, the conversation can go in different directions. We talk about where they encountered the claim, who is sharing it, and why someone would deliberately distort the historical record. We discuss what Holocaust denial accomplishes and why minimizing the murder of six million Jews is not an innocent misunderstanding or an alternative interpretation of history.

The conversation may take different paths, but we always arrive at the same place: When we begin questioning established historical facts based on deliberately distorted information, we open a dangerous space for antisemitism to take hold.

What this question tells me: This question tells me that we need to take Holocaust denial and distortion much more seriously as an educational challenge. This 271K number is not new, but this year I have heard it at almost every school I’ve visited, which is new. This number has grown in popularity on podcasts, livestreams, and social media. (The figure comes from postwar death certificates issued by the Bad Arolsen Special Registry Office, but the registry never intended to record all Holocaust victims.)

In my experience, ten years ago, many educators were reluctant to give these questions space. The concern was that entertaining them, even to refute them, might lend legitimacy to the claims themselves. I understand that instinct, but I believe that approach needs to change.

Students today are encountering an enormous amount of Holocaust-related disinformation online, often without the historical knowledge or critical thinking skills needed to recognize it. Simply telling them not to believe what they see is no longer enough. They need opportunities to talk through what they are encountering, understand why the historical record is being distorted, recognize the antisemitism behind these efforts, and know how to respond when they encounter denial and distortion.

This also tells me that teachers need significantly more support and resources. Educators cannot be expected to address increasingly sophisticated forms of Holocaust denial and distortion without the training, historical background, and tools to do so effectively. Avoiding these conversations does not make the misinformation disappear. It simply leaves students to navigate it on their own.

What strikes me most is that these students aren’t necessarily entering my lessons with an interest in Jewish history, Israel, or antisemitism. They are coming in with information, opinions, and assumptions they have already encountered elsewhere. My job is not simply to teach them history. It is to help them examine what they think they know, understand where that information came from, and recognize what might be missing.

I also notice that these three questions aren’t simply three unusual or disconnected questions. They reveal something about the information environment shaping how students understand Jews, Israel, and Jewish history.

Of course, these are not the only questions I receive. Students ask about Jewish holidays, what I think about the war in Iran, and why I chose to do this work in the first place. I hear comments like, “I didn’t even realize Jews lived here,” and “That’s not what I thought Zionism meant.” And, of course, the questions about genocide and the two-state solution haven’t disappeared entirely.

But the conversations I have been having with students this semester are markedly different from those of the past three years. The questions are changing, and so is the information students seem to be encountering about Jewish people and Israel.

I haven’t entirely figured out what this shift means yet. I don’t want to draw conclusions before I have had time to understand what I am seeing. But after a decade of listening to thousands of American students, I have learned that the questions they ask are worth paying attention to. They offer an important window into what young people are learning, what they are questioning, and what they may be getting wrong.

Whatever this latest shift represents, one thing is clear: we cannot afford to ignore it.