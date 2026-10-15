Navi Pillay, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has one standout credential: she has helmed the global enterprise that contorts law in the service of antisemitism. This award announces that a pathological focus on demonizing Jews and the Jewish state can be a spectacularly successful strategy for a legal career. Now Pillay will forever be known for indelibly damaging the credibility and promise of international law itself.

Immediately celebrating the honor was the terrorist organization Hamas. Ghastly violators of human rights congratulated Pillay for “defending human rights.” Those dedicated to rejecting international law called the award a “recognition of her career …upholding international law.” This twisted Nobel spectacle features a peace prize welcomed by violent jihadists.

Pillay parlayed her animus towards Israel into acquiring senior UN positions. As UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014, and Chair of a permanent UN Commission of Inquiry on Israel (COI) from 2021 to 2025, she spent a decade spreading blood libels globally.

When confronted with inconsistencies and fabrications, her response was always to double down. Confronted with having signed apartheid-Israel and pro-boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) petitions – prior to a UN appointment promising “independence, impartiality and objectivity” – she denied signing them. Confronted with video evidence of her fellow COI member alleging the Jewish lobby controlled social media, she said he had been “misquoted.” He apologized; she didn’t.

Her dishonesty extended to the genocide libel. After a January 2024 International Court of Justice order on provisional measures, Pillay said: “The highest judicial organ of the United Nations has ruled decisively on the matter, finding genocidal intent.” So blatant and inflammatory was the lie that the ICJ president took the highly unusual step of appearing on the BBC to repudiate the claim and to deny the ICJ had decided there was a plausible case of genocide.

Pillay’s own final COI report in the fall of 2025 accused Israel of genocide. She drew the conclusion from her cadre of Hamas-connected stooges and a partisan entourage utterly ignorant of the planning, factual basis and intent behind Israeli defense operations.

Pillay’s record of defending terrorists is ignominious. Her COI reports put terror, terrorist, and terrorism in quotation marks, refuse to name any Palestinian terrorist organization, and, speaking of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, belittle Israel for “labelling them as ‘terrorists.’” This followed her contemptible 2011 effort to question the legality of killing Osama bin Laden. She complained he was entitled to arrest, contrary to the law of armed conflict justifying lethal force.

In her role as High Commissioner, Pillay pounced whenever Israel fought back. In 2008/9, after Israel finally responded to thousands of Palestinian rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians over eight years, she pushed the so-called Goldstone Report alleging Israel targeted civilians. Goldstone later recanted. Pillay didn’t. In 2014, after the kidnapping (and subsequent murder) of three Israeli teenagers, she described them as having gone “missing” and claimed Israel targeted and murdered Palestinian children.

She also cast the Jewish state as racist, leading the push to “reaffirm” the 2001 UN Durban Declaration that recycled the Zionism-is-racism slander. As the Secretary-General of a 2009 “Durban Review” Conference, she handed a microphone to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who disputed the Holocaust and decried the “ugly faces” of Zionists. Ahmadinejad’s prepared speech had been distributed before he spoke. Pillay remained in the hall as European diplomats walked out, although she subsequently condemned his remarks.

From 2014 to 2021, she went on a tear labeling Israel guilty of apartheid and pushing BDS. Winning the COI job because of her obvious bias, she proceeded to break every rule in the rule of law book. COI hearings were restricted to anti-Israel advocates; submissions were used for COI reports provided they weren’t “pro-Israel” (to use her lingo).

Immediately after October 7, 2023, the worst calamity to befall the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Pillay issued an obscene COI response. The October 10 statement portrayed “an explosion of violence in Israel and Gaza,” rather than the invasion of a UN member state and slaughter of its people. She said her COI had been collecting “evidence” of Israeli “war crimes” “since 7 October” – as Israeli civilians were being raped, burned alive, beheaded, and slaughtered or dragged off to Gaza. While the kidnapped were being led to their torture and death, she demanded the Jewish state (and its supposed moral equivalent, Hamas) “cease all forms of violence,” attempting to undermine Israel’s right of self-defense. Then she blamed the victim, alleging the “illegal occupation” was the “root cause of the conflict.”

Over the years, Pillay’s response to charges of antisemitism was to spew more of the same. She said: “antisemitism is always raised as a diversion.” Concerned Jews, in her view, have “narrow” and “parochial interests” – opposed to the “greater common good.” She traded in antisemitic tropes about shadowy “lobbies supporting Israel” and “the extremist Israel lobby.”

Just one business day after the award’s announcement, Pillay ran to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to meet its President and the Deputy Prosecutor, Officer-in-Charge in the ongoing criminal pursuit of Israelis. Known targets so far are Prime Minister Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Galant and Minister Smotrich. As COI head, Pillay had hurled “thousands” of alleged “pieces of evidence” at the ICC bent on criminalizing Jewish self-defense and habitation of the land of Israel. Her fellow COI member recently revealed that the pile is missing the key evidence of genocide, civilian-versus-combatant casualty figures, because “we literally do not know.” In short, she’s a trendy militarist leading a modern-day pogrom.

The Nobel to Navi Pillay will inspire an army of international lawyers to warp international law to empower genocidaires. The Nobel Committee has yet to say whether Hamas leaders will be invited to the ceremony.