Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
Orly Lavi Travish
The Blogs
Orly Lavi Travish
Connecting Israel to the world through language, culture and technology
Apply for a Blog
Featured Post

Between memory and history

My Hebrew students weren’t alive on September 11, 2001. If memory is to survive as more than a date in a textbook, I have to teach them the vocabulary to pass it on
9/11
Credit: Orly Lavi Travish

Every year on September 11, I make space for this day in my Hebrew language classroom. This year, the date carries an especially deep resonance as it marks 25 years since the attacks, coinciding with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

For Jewish families who lost loved ones on 9/11, this season has held a profound dual meaning ever since, blending renewal with enduring remembrance. Yet what strikes me most acutely in the classroom is that most of my students were not even born when it happened. For them, September 11, 2001, is distant history, while for me, it remains a vivid living memory.

I still remember where I was. Living in Israel at the time, my routine included watching “Five with Rafi Reshef” to follow daily events. When the broadcast was interrupted by images of smoke rising from the towers, followed by the second plane, it felt entirely unbelievable. Today, as an educator working with emerging technology, I view that disbelief through a very different lens. When we encounter an astonishing video or photo now, our immediate instinct in the era of artificial intelligence is to question its authenticity, asking whether it is synthetic, altered, or a deepfake.

In 2001, those doubts did not exist. There was no technological framework to explain away the unthinkable. We were witnessing history unfold in real time, completely unaware of how the day would end. My students watched that footage knowing the towers fell and understanding the full scope of 9/11, but we experienced those hours in pure uncertainty, simply trying to understand.

Credit:Orly Lavi Travish

That divide between living memory and historical fact highlights why collective memory never passes down on its own. Without deliberate storytelling, significant events risk fading into mere dates on a page. People often wonder why this conversation belongs in a Hebrew language class, but language never exists in a vacuum. Beyond grammar, vocabulary, and sentence structures, language is the primary vehicle that carries culture, identity, grief, resilience, and personal narrative across generations. Rather than reducing 9/11 to a standard reading comprehension passage with multiple-choice questions, I want my students to listen to genuine human testimonies, ask meaningful questions, and build the linguistic capacity to respond with empathy.

This educational mission becomes vital in a world shaped by generative artificial intelligence. For the generation growing up today, seeing is no longer proof of reality, since voices can be cloned and historical imagery can be manufactured out of nothing. As educators, our role must go beyond teaching what happened to helping students evaluate sources, verify authenticity, and recognize true historical evidence. In an age where digital tools can easily fabricate the past, human witness and primary accounts gain immeasurable worth.

Credit: Orly Lavi Travish

Twenty-five years later, as September 11 and Rosh Hashanah meet, the core Jewish call of the season invites us to reflect on the past and decide what values we carry forward. At my holiday table this Rosh Hashanah, amidst the blessings for a sweet and peaceful new year, I will hold space for 9/11 and keep in my heart the families who were left with an enduring void.

When I speak with my students about watching the news in Israel that afternoon, I remind them of that crucial difference: they already know the outcome of that day, but we had to live through the unknown. Ensuring that history remains understood as lived human experience requires someone to share the journey, and that bridge can begin right inside the language classroom.

Shana Tova U’Metuka, may it be a year of peace, healing, and meaningful connection.

#972education #hebrewasasecondlanguage #israeliculture #aiinthelanguageclassroom #timesofisrael #roshhashanah #collectivememory #jewishedtech

About the Author
Educational Entrepreneur. Hebrew language and Israeli culture specialist Orly Lavi Travish is the founder and owner of 972 Education Inc. With over 30 years of experience and degrees in Hebrew and Arabic language and literature, she trains students and educators worldwide in innovative teaching methods that integrate AI. Her additional certification in teaching diverse learners informs her pioneering work, which includes the creation of multiple educational initiatives, including IVRITECH conferences, "Language on the Sofa," (״שפה על "הספה, Language on the Sofa) the first international teacher’s forum of its kind for language teachers in general, and Hebrew language teachers in particular, "In One Language on a Second Language" (״בשפה אחת על שפה שניה״) the first Hebrew podcast on teaching a second language, education, and culture, and “Zikaron BaMuzeon” (״זיכרון במוזיאון״ "Remembrance in the Museum" ) a FREE educational virtual tour with the Holocaust Museum LA for students around the world.
Related Topics
Related Posts
Sign in or Register
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.