Chanukah Innovation and Gifts

Chanukah is a time to come together to celebrate. Part of the Chanukah experience is getting the right gift for your family and friends. Israeli start ups, apparel companies and others have created some dynamic gifts for the holiday season.

temi is a personal robotics company born out of Tel Aviv, Israel that, for over four years, has been working to create the future of communication, entertainment, and robotics into the homes and offices of people around the world. The temi robot is the world’s first personal robotic assistant that allows you to video call into it from anywhere in the world and move around your home as if you were really there. Created out of a need to assist his grandmother with daily activities, the founder Yossi Wolf hopes to share this revolutionary Israeli technology with the rest of the world. temi has been included on the prestigious Time List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019.

When you get stressed it can feel that you are loosing a part of yourself. Israeli start up Calmigo is a natural, portable, drug-free solution that can be used in moments of upset, anxiousness, and stress. It is an effective and unique solution that can be used both for immediate relief in moments of distress and for long-term effectiveness. Calmigo is easy use and calms you down instantly.

Angelsense is and Israeli start up and the only GPS Tracker Designed for Special Needs. It is a proven safety device with assistive speakerphone to protect your loved one & give you peace of mind. It is non-removable wearing worn daily by thousands of special needs children with sensory sensitivities. The devise has auto-pickup speakerphone. In an emergency, you can tell them to stop, calm them down, or talk to people nearby. With emergency detection alerts elopement, unexpected places, late to arrive, left behind. One of the most stressful parts of the day for parents is the bus. The devise has school bus monitoring alert for wrong drop-off & non-routine stops, detailed route, speed, ETA . The features allow users to have live location sharing. The real-time tracking map can be shared with Search & Rescue teams. The audible alarm is adjustable and can be activated to help locate child hiding or in a crowd. With accessories like their shirts for adults and children, belt and easy snap. What is unique about Angelsense is the commitment of it’s users. Their call center for parents/guardians are staffed by mothers who use the product and are on call for patents in need of assistance and help. The tech is tamper proof so parents can rest easy and track their child throughout their day. Their step by step video introductions are informative and helpful for first time users.

When you have a a newborn life can be very hectic . It’s essential to have the right tools . Brezza has unique items that can make your life easier in every step of the way. At 3:30am the Baby Brezza Pro Advanced Formula Mixer is a lifesaver. It acts like a Keurig where you can pick how many ounces of formula you need and even warms up the bottle. It’s simple to use and a true miracle. Beautifully designed and great functionality.



One of the most stressful parts of having baby is making sure the bottles are always clean and sanitized. The One Step Bay Bottle Dryer gets your bottles dry and sterilizes in one quick setting. It automatically sterilizes and dries bottles, pump parts and other accessories in 1 easy step – saving you time! It has an easy-to-use LCD control panel and stainless steel heating plate protects against rust and hard water build up. With natural steam it kills 99.9% of germs and products stay sterile for up to 24 hours when left in the unopened sterilize. The 4 in 1 functionality can Sterilizer Only, Sterilizer and Dryer, Dryer Only, or Storage System What is great is the large capacity. It holds up to 6 bottles at a time plus accessories and pump parts. It works with all brands/sizes of bottles, breast pumps, pacifiers and other accessories.

When it is time to introduce food to your baby it’s all about the right food prep.Making your own homemade baby food is convenient and easy with the Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Maker Deluxe. This appliance automatically steams and blends food with the push of a button in one bowl without requiring any transfer of hot food. It as little as 10 minutes, you can make homemade baby food. Plus the Baby Food Maker Deluxe is a complete system to make, store and serve baby food. It includes 3 reusable food pouches and filling funnels to easily serve and store baby food. The Food Maker has a 3.5 cup capacity and is easy to use, easy to clean, and features 3 settings (steam only, blend only or automatic steam and blend). BPA-Free. It is easy also easy to clean. Steam tank is fully accessible for easy cleaning. Bowl and blade are dishwasher-safe. Water tank is also removable. You can also use for your shabbat prep and make your soup from scratch.

Shabbat is a time to disconnect and enjoy time with family and friends. As technology has evolved so to has shabbat technology . Kosher Innovations technology helps enhance your shabbat experience. The Kosher Lamp and Kosher Travel Lamp helps people observe shabbat through dynamic lighting system. A simple twist reveals or hides the light on this innovative reading lamp and it can be used on Shabbos according to halacha. The Kosher Lamp Max is built well and is stylish. It’s a practical and innovative idea that’s perfect in any room, as a gift or for everyone in your family. The Travel Kosher Lamp is compact, light-weight and so easy to use. It’s small enough to fit in a carry-on bag or backpack and can even be used for International Travel thanks to its universal AC/DC power adapter. The design of the Travel KosherLamp is brilliant it can be adjusted to different heights so you can pick how much light you need in a specific room. The MAX is on sale now till the end of chanuka for $5 off the regular price in stores and on our website using coupon code KIFIVE .



Each year companies come out with some outrageous and colorful Chanukah apparel. This year companies up their game and produced some awesome fashion.

Kenny Flowers came up with a shirt called . The Challah Days is a Hawaiian short sleeve shirt that is very detailed and incredibly comfortable

Shinesty is known for fun suits that are a conversation starter. Their tag line is Stay Weird and Shine on. Each of their suits are unique and will make you own the room at your holiday party or shul. Each year they come up with a unique holiday suit. This year it is called Latke’d and Loaded. The design team clearly had a lot of fun bringing color and holiday cheer to their new suit. They have a attention to detail that is unparalleled.

Tipsy Elves is known for being the leader in ugly holiday sweater apparel industry .They have been featured on Shark Tank and have sweaters, jumpsuits, t-shirts, shorts, suits for all occasions. If you are looking for some ideas of Purim costumes they have some really fun ideas. Tipsy Elves understands that your clothing makes the person and they help bring your ideas to life.

Lazy One understands sleepwear their line of pajamas are extensive They have men woman , children and family matching holiday pajamas. . Their Hanukkah Adult Onesie Flapjacks are a new “spin” on the classic long john. This Flapjack will keep you warm and cozy through all eight nights of Hanukkah. With their snug and stretchy fit, Flapjacks are the tradition of the past, the fashion of the future, and the oh-so-comfy pleasure of the present.