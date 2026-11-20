For years, those who champion the farms and outposts spreading across Judea and Samaria have made a two-part argument. First, everything is done in coordination with the security forces. Second, the outposts are a defense, not a provocation: they improve security for Israelis and block the Palestinian Authority’s own land grab under the Fayyad Plan. The illegal parts get waved away as technicalities or as the excesses of a few hilltop youths. These include farms on private Palestinian land, outposts beyond Area C, and the military governor’s orders being ignored.

This month Jericho gave us a case study that tests both claims. Neither stands up.

On the night of November 4, about 30 people moved into eight houses in Ein al-Duyuk al-Tahta, on the edge of Jericho. The move was organized by Daniella Weiss’s Nahala movement together with the Binyamin Regional Council. They say they bought the houses. Palestinian officials say the documents are forged. Yisrael Gantz, head of the council and chairman of the Yesha Council, was there in person and announced, “We have returned to Jericho.” At least 70 Palestinians were displaced.

So much for coordination. The IDF spokesperson said the families entered without prior coordination or approval from the military. And so much for security. As a result, the army pulled about three combat platoons off anti-smuggling duty on the Jordanian border to guard the new arrivals. That is one of our most sensitive frontiers, and weapons cross it every week. A self-appointed and radical vanguard “decides” where IDF soldiers would be deployed, and the IDF is seemingly forced to go along with it.

Then, on the night of November 16, what everyone could have predicted happened. The accounts differ. The army says Palestinians rammed an Israeli car and attacked its passengers with clubs and stones, and that Israeli civilians fired towards stone-throwers. Palestinian witnesses say settlers came into the neighbourhood to harass residents and kept shooting for around 15 minutes, and that the ramming came afterwards. What nobody disputes is that Fada Fheidat, an elderly Bedouin woman, was shot dead outside her home. The IDF’s own preliminary probe says she was hit by gunfire from Israeli civilians. She was killed in Area A, which Israelis are forbidden by law to enter. Ten Palestinians and three Israelis were hurt. Two Palestinians have been detained. No Israelis have been.

Any attack on Israelis must be investigated and punished. But everyone who knows what “friction” means in the settlement vocabulary knows this: put armed civilians at the gates of a Palestinian town or village, and a night like this stops being a possible outcome and becomes close to a certainty. It is not a side effect of the strategy. For some people, it is the strategy.

The next morning, Bezalel Smotrich arrived with Gantz and the Settlement Administration. He is the finance minister and also the minister in the Defense Ministry responsible for civilian affairs in area C of the territories. He did not call for calm or for the law to be enforced. He called the families heroes, described the move as correcting the consequences of Oslo, and promised to strengthen Jewish settlement in Jericho. Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech went further. Israel’s response, she said, would be to deepen the Jewish hold on Jericho, expand settlement and apply sovereignty. She called Jericho “the padlock of the Land of Israel.” Two days before the violence she had visited the outpost and called it part of “the struggle to annul the Oslo Accords.” Nobody is hiding the goal.

We should be clear about what we are looking at. This is not a rogue group defying the state. A government minister and a regional council head stood behind an operation the army says it never approved, and they promised more of the same. Nahala’s strategy is Smotrich’s Decisive Plan put into practice. You create facts on the ground beyond the lines Israel itself agreed to at Oslo, force the army to protect them, and dare anyone to reverse them. The farms and outposts outside Area C, the seizures of private land, and now a foothold in Jericho are not departures from government policy. They are government policy. And they are carried out in defiance of Israeli law and of the military commander who is supposed to be the sovereign authority there. Follow the chain of command and it runs in the wrong direction. Nahala moves first. The regional council stands beside it. The minister responsible for civilian affairs blesses it, and the army is left to guard the result. The general who is supposed to be in charge is left to protect what he never approved.

That means the government owns the consequences. It owns the violence, much of it instigated, and it owns the emptying of Palestinian villages and hamlets whose residents are driven from their homes. You cannot celebrate “facts on the ground” and then disown the bloodshed they produce.

And there is a cost to all of this, to the settlements themselves. On the same day Fada Fheidat was killed, Britain sanctioned eight settlement construction companies, among them the Har Hevron Development Company. Eliram Azulay, head of the Har Hevron Regional Council which owns the company, told Knesset Channel reporter Roy Katz that two banks had been “instructed to halt all our foreign-currency trade accounts.” He said other businesses in Judea and Samaria were reporting that their Gmail, Microsoft and cloud services had been blocked. “It’s only expanding,” he said.

Perhaps Azulay doesn’t make the connection, but this is the outcome when a government adopts Nahala’s strategy as its own. Palestinians pay with their lives and their homes. Ordinary Israeli families and businesses in Judea and Samaria pay too, as they are cut off from the international financial system.

There is a serious debate to be had about security in Judea and Samaria. Jericho shows what security is not. It is not soldiers pulled off the Jordan border to guard a political stunt. It is not an elderly woman shot dead in her doorway. It is not an army that says it was never consulted and then protects the facts on the ground anyway, while ministers promise more. That is not security. It wears away the rule of law, the authority of the IDF, and the moral ground that Religious Zionism has always claimed to stand on.

The commander of Central Command has the authority to end this. The question is whether the government will let him use it, and whether the possibility of a new government can change the reality on the ground.