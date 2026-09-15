Ed Sheeran’s promoter announced Monday morning that Macklemore is off the rest of the US tour. Last week I asked Sheeran to do that himself, after his opener spent two nights at MetLife in a keffiyeh leading a stadium in “Free Palestine” while Jewish families walked out. I got the result. I did not get the decision. It took about six hours for the story to flip. Macklemore lost eight shows and gained a movement. Pink, who is Jewish and spent the week saying the Jewish families in those seats should not have to be scared, was informed that she supports genocide. He is the martyr. She is the problem. Everyone seems fine with this.

I am not fine with this.

Ed Sheeran handed the mic to the man he fired

Robert Kraft, who owns the Patriots and Gillette Stadium, confirmed he barred Macklemore from his stadium in Foxborough, and Macklemore says Kraft “rallied some of the other stadium owners” until Sheeran had to choose between his opener and eight of the ten remaining shows. Sheeran has said nothing.

Except he did, and we know it only because the man he cut posted it. Sheeran told him, privately, that “the words ‘Free Palestine’ and the image of the Palestinian flag were hurtful to a lot of people,” and then could not get past “I don’t take sides.” The true thing, said once, in private, to the one person who would publish it as an indictment, and never to the families who left. The only Ed Sheeran on the record this week is Macklemore’s Ed Sheeran.

That is the vacuum the rest of this week needed. Yes, a billionaire made the call I wanted the headliner to make, and yes, that is the version that lets everyone scream censorship. And yes, a few rich men deciding who gets a microphone in their buildings is worth being nervous about, even when I like the result. They are wrong about the man and right about the mechanism, and the mechanism exists because Ed Sheeran would not open his mouth. Ed. You let Robert Kraft take the decision, Macklemore take the microphone, and the families who walked out take nothing. You are the headliner. Say in your own name that Jewish fans are welcome at your shows and that what happened at MetLife will not happen again. Or keep “not taking sides.” Message received.

Macklemore wore Jewface. You are being asked to forget it

In May 2014, Macklemore walked onstage at a Seattle museum in a hooked fake nose, a black beard, a black wig, and a hat and performed “Thrift Shop,” which is a song about being cheap, in case the nose was too subtle. That is Jewface. It is blackface with a different target, and every Jew who saw the picture knew it in under a second. He said the nose was “a witch’s nose” and that “a ‘Jewish stereotype’ never crossed my mind.” Those are his words. He is entitled to them, and I am entitled to the photo. The ADL took him at his word. I am not here to relitigate the apology.

I am here to say what he did next. He found the version of the same act that nobody can call a costume. A keffiyeh instead of a beard. A flag instead of a nose. Two words instead of a song. And a stadium full of Jewish families told, from the stage, with war footage on the screens, that it was not about them. It is the socially acceptable way to do what the nose did, and it works, because the second the bill came due, the band Garbage called it “sheer madness” and asked “Whatever happened to free speech?”, a parade of pop stars sent hearts, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called it “bullying by billionaires,” and Macklemore explained that “one of the most effective ways to enforce that silence has been to weaponize the accusation of antisemitism.” All he did was care about Palestinians. All he said was two words. Give me a break.

No. The photograph is not the accusation. It is the context. MetLife did not happen in a vacuum. It happened on the record of a man who has already performed for a crowd in a hooked nose and a beard. We are not stupid. We can see a guy who did that, then watch him put on a keffiyeh and tell a stadium full of Jews that what he is doing is not about them, and draw the obvious conclusion. And for drawing it we are told that we are the problem. That we are “weaponizing” antisemitism. That we owe him a benefit of the doubt he already spent. Being told that what you saw with your own eyes does not count, by the man you saw do it, has a name. It is gaslighting. Not the internet’s version. The real one.

Pink said she was born a Jew and became the villain

While all of that was being explained to us, and days before the promoter did anything, one person with a bigger platform than his said what every Jew in that stadium already knew. Pink reposted a graphic about Macklemore the week of the shows, took the abuse that came for it, and on Friday wrote her own, starting with “I was born a Jew. I didn’t pick it, and I’ve never hidden it.” Two sentences in it matter. To the man who told the Jews in the seats it was not about them: “You don’t get to decide that for us.” And the other: “You don’t have to agree with one thing Israel’s government does to not want the Jewish family two rows down from you to be scared.”

That is all she asked for. For it she got “‘From the river to the sea.’ ‘Zionist,’ spat like it’s a slur,” boycott pledges and former-fan announcements, until she had to limit her comments. Her own words: “I thought I knew going in how lonely that would be. And it’s lonelier than that. But I’m doing it anyway.”

Pink. Of all people. The woman who closed the Democratic convention for Kamala Harris two years ago. A Jew, a minority, standing up for her own people in the plainest language available, and the crowd that would boycott a chicken sandwich over a donation decided she is the bigot and the man in Jewface is the conscience of the tour. That is the inversion. Not a disagreement about Gaza. A straight swap of who is the victim and who is the offender, carried out in a week, by people who would tell you they are the ones paying attention.

They told a string quartet to read the room. The room is my city

I have a coping mechanism for when the internet gets like this. I work in antisemitism all day, so my feed is a hellscape of my own making, and whatever I am seeing is the algorithm feeding a lawyer what the lawyer clicks. It usually works.

Then an ad turned up on my Instagram for a candlelit tribute concert in my city next month. Not Pink. A string quartet in a museum playing her songs by candlelight, tickets from forty dollars, with a line in the listing that it is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist. I am not a big Pink fan. It was served to me because of my zip code. And every comment I could read was about her. “Free Palestine,” with the flag, over and over. “Read the room. Bruh.” “She supports genocide!!!! Hard pass!” “RIP pinks career. You will not be missed.” And the one that says it all: “Well, the anti-Palestinians have some entertainment to go to.”

It got to me. So I did the thing you are never supposed to do. I left a nice comment. One. Under an ad for a string quartet. Someone replied: “so you’re cool with genocide?”

A $40 ticket to hear “Just Give Me a Reason” on a cello is now a political act, and the people who buy it have been sorted. That is what “it wasn’t about you” turns into once it leaves the stadium. In the seats it is a disclaimer. In my city it is a list.

There is a reading of this week that needs no antisemitism in it at all. A man got punished. Crowds root for whoever took the hit. I would rather that one were true, because it is cleaner and it does not require anybody to be a bigot. Nobody got punished under an ad for a string quartet. Pink is not on the bill. There is no tour to boycott, no billionaire to be angry at, no hit anybody took. There is a Jewish woman’s name on a concert, and that was enough.

A normal reaction to a man with a Jewface photo in his past saying “Free Palestine” to a stadium of Jews is “yikes.” A normal reaction to a Jewish woman asking that the family two rows down not be scared is nothing at all, because it is the least controversial sentence in the English language. What we have instead is a mob at a cello concert, a rapper as a civil-rights hero, and a Jewish woman as the face of genocide. That is not politics. It is a mass psychosis. It holds because looking at the picture would mean admitting whose side you took.

So, no. It is not my algorithm. It is the room.