Nearly three weeks after Gadi Eisenkot was tasked with forming a government on November 8, Benjamin Netanyahu is still deciding which governments his rivals are even allowed to consider. He isn’t in the negotiating room, and he doesn’t need to be: it is enough that his rivals treat the boundaries he drew as if they were a law of nature.

The math is well known. Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats, the “change bloc” opposing him holds 48, and the Arab parties hold 19. That makes 67 Knesset members against Netanyahu – and yet there is no government. Eisenkot’s people are negotiating with United Torah Judaism, the ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) alliance, and meeting with Likud. But the option of a full coalition partnership with Ra’am, the Arab party led by Mansour Abbas, is being examined by no one – at least not openly. Not because it was weighed and rejected, but because it was ruled out before it ever reached the table.

The Knesset has already shown that this path exists. On November 17, Matan Kahana was elected Speaker of the Knesset with 66 votes, thanks to the support of Ra’am and the Joint List. The reaction came as expected: on the right, he was branded a speaker elected by “terror supporters,” and Likud pinned the same label on Avigdor Liberman, chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. And yet nothing collapsed. The price people fear is real, but it can be paid – and it already has been, once.

This does not mean Eisenkot must sit with Ra’am. There may be good reasons not to: commitments to voters, genuine disagreements, concern for coalition stability. Yet the debate has been dominated not by an examination of these considerations, but by two words: “terror supporters.”

By contrast, real negotiations are underway with United Torah Judaism. Before the election, Eisenkot pledged to hold talks with neither the Arab parties nor the Haredi ones. After years of war, in which reservists and their families carried an almost unbearable burden, compromising on Haredi military conscription strikes at the heart of the promise on which the change bloc was elected. And yet they sit, argue and search for a formula. There is nothing wrong with that: a campaign ends on election day, and reality follows. The question is why a formula is being sought with the Haredim, while with Ra’am the door was shut in advance.

And here a more fundamental question emerges. Eisenkot seeks to build a government with a “Zionist base” – yet United Torah Judaism, which has never defined itself as Zionist, is considered a possible partner. Moreover, according to reports, it is conditioning its entry on a majority of 61 Jewish Knesset members. In other words, the criterion is not one’s attitude toward Zionism. When the line is drawn according to the national identity of elected representatives rather than their positions, it is no longer a policy dispute. It is a decision about who counts as a partner in sovereignty, and who merely votes in elections.

Netanyahu cultivated the “terror supporters” label for years, and its power lay precisely in its refusal to distinguish between one person and another. It erased the difference between Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am – which sat in the Bennett-Lapid coalition and declared that Israel was born a Jewish state and will remain one – and factions whose positions are far harder to accept. In this way, the very act of relying on the votes of Arab elected officials became a question of loyalty rather than of policy. And it still works: on November 24, Bezalel Smotrich warned that relying on Ra’am “would be an unforgivable crime.”

Communication scholars know this mechanism well. Whoever sets the boundaries of a debate does not need to win every argument within them. The success of such framing is not measured by how many people are persuaded, but by how many act as though they must defend themselves against it.

Abbas is now expected to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, having already condemned its acts of terror. The anticipated declaration brings the question into sharper focus: will it open the door to a coalition partnership with Ra’am, or will that partnership remain politically unacceptable even after one of the stated objections has been addressed?

For weeks, the public debate has devoted far more attention to the legitimacy of a partnership with Ra’am than to its potential terms, such as budgets for Arab local authorities or measures to tackle violent crime. In this sense, Netanyahu’s power derives not only from his bloc’s 53 seats, but also from how his rivals assess his ability to sway public opinion.

Avigdor Liberman warned that a minority government relying on the Arab parties would return Netanyahu to power with 70 seats. Yet Liberman himself no longer rules out a minority government supported by Ra’am. His reversal illustrates that political constraints once presented as insurmountable can be reconsidered. The question is whether this flexibility will extend beyond accepting Ra’am’s parliamentary support to considering it as a full coalition partner.

This is also where the line runs between two kinds of refusal to rely on the Arab parties. Refusal over a policy disagreement is an independent political decision. Ruling a partner out in advance because of the price to one’s image is a decision in which the rival takes part, even without sitting in the room.

Eisenkot’s responsibility, then, is not merely to find a formula for a 61-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset. He must distinguish, publicly, between constraints that stem from his positions and his commitments to voters, and constraints that stem from fear of Netanyahu’s reaction. If he still rules out a partnership, let him say with whom, and on the basis of which positions: Ra’am? The Joint List? Both? And if he is willing to compromise with the Haredim, let him explain why that compromise passes a test the other partnership fails. The public deserves to know whether this is a matter of principle or of fear.

Netanyahu understands this well. He does not need to persuade his rivals to support him; he only needs to wait until they fail to agree among themselves. Every week without a government serves him. If Eisenkot fails, the mandate may pass to Netanyahu, and he will be able to claim that the change bloc has proven itself incapable of governing.

The election changed the balance of power in the Knesset. The question is whether it will also change the boundaries of the possible – or whether those will continue to be set by Netanyahu.