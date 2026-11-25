The change bloc has yet to form a government, and we are already getting a glimpse of what governing with the support of the Arab parties could look like. In the space of a few days, we have seen legislation advanced that could expose Israeli soldiers to investigations into their battlefield conduct, the exercise of parliamentary authority to silence political criticism, a coordinated walkout over legislation concerning Hamas and the humiliating treatment of combat veterans suffering from PTSD.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, policies and failures are all legitimate grounds for seeking his removal. But replacing a prime minister is a political objective, not a governing ideology. The conduct of the change bloc over the past week raises a question about how much of its professed Zionism it is prepared to sacrifice to achieve that objective.

From investigating October 7 to investigating its warriors

Having spent hundreds of days on the battlefield over the past three years, I have a deeply personal interest in a comprehensive investigation into the failures of October 7. I want to know how fundamentally flawed strategic assumptions became institutional doctrine, how our intelligence establishment failed to understand the enemy and how the political and military leadership allowed the country to become so vulnerable.

The legislation advanced by the Arrangements Committee, however, goes well beyond those questions. Its explanatory notes explicitly extend the scope of the proposed commission of inquiry to examine whether Israeli wartime policy and “the manner in which it was implemented” complied with international law.

Those few words carry enormous implications. Examining the implementation of military policy on the battlefield inevitably opens the door to scrutinizing the conduct of the soldiers responsible for carrying it out.

Whether the Arab parties demanded the inclusion of this clause is secondary. The political significance lies in the change bloc’s willingness to advance legislation that opens the door to investigating the very soldiers who were called upon to compensate for the failures of Israel’s leadership.

Israeli combat veterans are already facing international legal campaigns seeking their arrest and prosecution abroad. Under the proposed mandate, Israel risks producing the very material that foreign organizations and legal institutions are seeking to obtain against its soldiers.

When confronted with the wording, the legislation’s proponents insisted that they had no intention of investigating individual soldiers. Then why leave the door open? A commission of inquiry will derive its authority from its written mandate. The verbal assurances of politicians will offer little protection to a soldier summoned to account for his actions on the battlefield.

If the sponsors genuinely intend to exclude individual soldiers from the investigation, they should put it in writing.

The consequences of surrendering parliamentary authority

Within days of his reappointment as deputy speaker of the Knesset, Ahmad Tibi ordered the removal of several MKs who called him a supporter of terrorism, subsequently telling members of the Israeli parliament to get used to the new rules.

The Knesset’s legal adviser then weighed in, distinguishing between an isolated accusation of supporting terrorism and repeated accusations that might constitute prohibited humiliation. Apparently, the parliamentary establishment has found it necessary to concern itself with how often an MK may make such a statement.

Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for the massacre of October 7. As far as I am concerned, deliberately refusing to condemn Hamas unequivocally and recognize it as a terrorist organization amounts to tacit support. I see little reason why the Knesset should expend its energy shielding politicians from criticism of a position they have consciously chosen to adopt.

Then came Tibi’s encounter with Israeli comedian Guy Hochman.

I watched the footage. What I saw was an assault. The fact that the man responsible holds the position of deputy speaker of the Knesset makes the incident all the more disgraceful. His conduct warrants a criminal investigation and, in my view, prosecution if the evidence supports the relevant charges.

Those who facilitated Tibi’s appointment also bear political responsibility. In granting him a senior parliamentary position, they bestowed upon him the authority, prestige and legitimacy that accompany that office. They cannot simply wash their hands of his subsequent conduct. The public has every right to demand that they hold him to the standards befitting the position they helped him acquire.

The moral bankruptcy of the walkout

When legislation was introduced seeking to impose parliamentary and financial sanctions on MKs who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, the Arab parties walked out of the chamber. Eisenkot’s change bloc walked out with them.

Their explanation was extraordinary. Eisenkot’s political camp argued that Likud had introduced the legislation to drive a wedge between the parties seeking to form the next government.

Consider what that explanation actually means. The political sensitivities of a prospective coalition were sufficient reason for an entire bloc of supposedly Zionist parties to withhold its support from legislation addressing the refusal of Israeli parliamentarians to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

If members of the change bloc had reservations about the constitutionality of the proposed sanctions or the severity of the penalties, they could have remained in the chamber, voiced their objections and proposed amendments. Instead, they chose to adopt the same parliamentary course as their prospective Arab partners.

Walking out was a conscious political decision to withhold support for the legislation. For parties that continue to campaign under the banner of Zionism, I consider that decision a moral stain.

The accusation that Likud introduced the legislation to embarrass its political opponents is hardly a defense. Political parties routinely use legislation to expose the ideological inconsistencies of their rivals. The responsibility for those inconsistencies belongs to the politicians who exhibit them.

The abandonment of Israel’s warriors

Of all the events of the past week, the treatment of combat veterans suffering from PTSD struck closest to home.

These men came to the Knesset carrying the psychological injuries of a war they fought on behalf of this country. They came seeking recognition of those injuries and demanding that the state fulfill its obligations toward them. During a committee meeting chaired by Mansour Abbas, combat veteran Guy Zaken was told that he had no right to speak. The veterans also encountered confrontations involving members of the change bloc itself.

Having spent much of the past three years fighting alongside reservists, I know something about the price these men have paid. Watching wounded veterans struggle to make themselves heard in the parliament of the country they defended is infuriating.

One would have expected Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff and himself a bereaved father, to demand an explanation from those responsible for their treatment. Instead, he directed his criticism at his political opponents, accusing them of exploiting bereavement for political purposes.

The hypocrisy is difficult to overlook. Eisenkot’s own experience as a bereaved father has featured prominently in his public and political life. He has every right to speak about his loss and allow that experience to inform his political positions. Others are entitled to exercise that same right, including combat veterans, bereaved families and those who advocate on their behalf.

What makes his response particularly objectionable is where he chose to direct his anger. Faced with the conduct of his prospective coalition partners and members of his own political camp, Eisenkot chose to criticize those who brought that conduct to public attention.

I expect more from a former chief of staff. The men who carried the burden of this war deserve his attention even when defending them might create friction with his political partners. They have sacrificed enough for this country. Their dignity should never become another item on the negotiating table.

How much Zionism is negotiable?

The Arab parties are pursuing their political agendas through the parliamentary influence available to them. Their prospective Zionist partners are responsible for deciding how far they are willing to accommodate those agendas and where they draw their own ideological red lines.

After the events of the past week, I struggle to identify those red lines.

Legislation that could expose individual Israeli soldiers to investigations into their battlefield conduct has been advanced. Ahmad Tibi has been granted senior parliamentary authority. An entire political bloc has walked out of a vote concerning the recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization. Combat veterans suffering from PTSD have been treated with contempt, while a former chief of staff has directed his criticism at those protesting their treatment.

And all of this before a government has even been formed.

Zionism carries obligations. It requires a commitment to the interests of the Jewish state, to its security and to the people who bear the burden of defending it. Those commitments acquire meaning precisely when upholding them comes at a political cost. Anyone can proclaim his Zionism during an election campaign, particularly when he has a distinguished military career to invoke. The real measure of that commitment comes when political ambition demands an ideological concession.

While on the campaign trail with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, I heard her pose the same pointed question to audiences time and again:

Do they love Israel more than they hate Bibi?

Their conduct over the past week has done little to reassure me. With every principle they are prepared to compromise, every confrontation they are prepared to avoid and every indignity they are prepared to tolerate in pursuit of a parliamentary majority, their political priorities become increasingly apparent.

Replacing Netanyahu may bring about a change of government. Israelis are entitled to ask what else will have been sacrificed along the way.