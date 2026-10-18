I listen to far too many news and politics podcasts—Haviv Rettig Gur, Dan Senor, The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, A Mandatory Listen, Lazar Focus. Many more. Then there are the Torah-related ones, including those by Rabbis Joey Rosenfeld and Yitzchak Breitowitz. I’m just a Jew living in Israel, trying to learn. But they’re all so serious, and, as my stateside son has pointed out to me on numerous occasions, it’s affected my writing. I’m too serious. “Lighten up,” he told me.

He’s right.

But I must also admit that, in my quest for enlightenment, none of the podcasts I follow has addressed the not-so-serious questions I have, which I consider as important as the serious ones. I mean, like I’ve only been living in Israel for 15 months. I’m still trying to figure out this place – and the meaning of life.

Don’t get me wrong. I wake up every day, grateful to be living in the promised land. But I have a lot of questions, and I don’t think I’m alone. For instance: