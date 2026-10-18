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18 not-so-serious questions about the meaning of life in Israel

After 15 months here, I still need to learn many things, like whether the parakeets on my street are indigenous to Israel or colonizers - and does anyone like amba?
What are those ugly fruits? (courtesy)
What are those ugly fruits? (courtesy)

I listen to far too many news and politics podcasts—Haviv Rettig Gur, Dan Senor, The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, A Mandatory Listen, Lazar Focus. Many more. Then there are the Torah-related ones, including those by Rabbis Joey Rosenfeld and Yitzchak Breitowitz. I’m just a Jew living in Israel, trying to learn. But they’re all so serious, and, as my stateside son has pointed out to me on numerous occasions, it’s affected my writing. I’m too serious. “Lighten up,” he told me.

He’s right.

But I must also admit that, in my quest for enlightenment, none of the podcasts I follow has addressed the not-so-serious questions I have, which I consider as important as the serious ones. I mean, like I’ve only been living in Israel for 15 months. I’m still trying to figure out this place – and the meaning of life.

Don’t get me wrong. I wake up every day, grateful to be living in the promised land. But I have a lot of questions, and I don’t think I’m alone. For instance:

  1. Is it time to turn on the dud (boiler) for hot water when I shower, or, out of principle, do I wait until it gets really cold outside?
  2. Do I scrub the pigeon poop off my terrace, or wait for the rainy season to take care of it?
  3. Why is there a constant cottage cheese shortage in Israel? Why is cottage cheese better in Israel than in the States (not that I’m complaining)? And why does it come in such small cups?

    (courtesy)
  4. What’s the difference between challah flour and bread flour? What? Challah isn’t bread?
    (courtesy)
    1. What are those ugly-looking Israeli fruits I see at the local market, and how much does a pineapple really cost?
    (courtesy)

    6. Do I sign up for yet another ulpan course after dropping out twice?

    7. Who really is Bibi Netanyahu?

    8. Why are Israeli post offices located in hidden places, and how come no one ever sees a letter carrier from the Post Office?

    (courtesy)

    9. Why do we allow Chinese cars in Israel when we know they’re spying on us?

    10. Should I finally buy a pair of Blundstones?

    11. Are the parakeets that hang out on a tree in front of my apartment indigenous to Israel, or are they colonizers?

    (courtesy)

    12. Am I still a colonizer if I rented, rather than bought, an apartment in Jerusalem after making aliyah?

    1. Does anyone actually like amba?
    2. Who is Wolt?
    3. Why is the guest responsible for tipping the waiter or waitress at Israeli weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs?
    4. Why aren’t there any affordable day-use hamams in the Jewish part of Jerusalem?
    5. Who does the Chabad house in Jerusalem’s Haredi neighborhood of Mea She’arim direct its outreach to?
    6. When will Israel Railways have WiFi?

    If you can help me out with answers, I’d really appreciate it, because there’s so much meaning to life here in Israel, and I want to know it all. Besides, we’re a funny country.

About the Author
Born and educated (for the most part) in Brooklyn, New York, Mark P Cohen made Aliyah from Oakland, California in July 2025. He taught constitutional privacy law at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco and maintained an active legal practice in the Bay Area for thirty-three years where he represented a wide variety of religious and nonprofit institutions among other characters and companies in civil and criminal arenas. In the aftermath of October 7, Mark helped co-found the Oakland Jewish Alliance, a civil rights organization formed to address the alarming rise of Jew hatred and anti-Jewish discrimination in Oakland. Mark also posts regularly on Substack as the Red Heifer. https://markpcohen.substack.com/
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