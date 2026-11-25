How far must a threat travel before it becomes a matter of national security?

Israel has developed an extraordinary capacity to identify danger beyond its borders. Enormous intellectual, technological and financial resources are devoted to determining where a threat might originate, how it might develop and what can be done before it materializes. I wonder what our understanding of security would look like if we approached the dangers encountered by people in their everyday lives with a comparable degree of intellectual seriousness.

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The statistics published on this occasion are disturbing, although there is something equally disturbing about the ease with which they find their place in the familiar architecture of the daily newspaper. Violence against women belongs to one section, military affairs to another, the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers to a third. Each has its specialists, its administrative vocabulary and its designated readership. The organization of the newspaper is, in this respect, remarkably similar to the organization of the state.

Yet a woman who cannot safely leave her apartment, a family reorganizing its entire existence around the psychological injuries of a returning soldier, and a resident of an Arab municipality living under the threat of criminal violence might have rather more in common than our administrative classifications suggest.

What has been compromised in each case is the possibility of living without having one’s decisions continuously determined by fear.

We tend to speak of security as something that a state provides to its citizens. In practice, governments also participate in determining which forms of insecurity acquire political significance. Certain dangers justify emergency legislation, extraordinary expenditure, and the mobilization of considerable technological resources. Others remain for years within the administrative categories of social assistance, family affairs, or municipal policing.

The distinction has consequences that extend far beyond the allocation of public money.

Consider the woman who knows that leaving an abusive partner may expose her to greater danger than remaining with him. From the standpoint of formal law, she possesses the freedom to leave. Her actual circumstances may render that freedom almost entirely fictitious. An available legal option is of little use when exercising it threatens one’s life.

I find this distinction between possessing a right and being able to exercise it fundamental to any serious political understanding of freedom. We have become remarkably proficient at enumerating rights while paying considerably less attention to the material conditions under which they become usable.

The same difficulty appears elsewhere in Israeli society. The growing number of people requiring rehabilitation following military service presents a problem that cannot be adequately described through medical statistics alone. Behind many of these cases are partners, parents and children whose working lives, financial circumstances and psychological well-being have been profoundly altered.

A woman who reduces her working hours to care for her injured husband may never appear in the official accounting of the costs of war. Neither will the child who grows up learning to recognize the slightest change in a parent’s mood. Much of the work required by the aftermath of military operations is quietly transferred to households. Economists have a vocabulary for such transfers, although politicians are rarely inclined to include them in their accounts of military expenditure.

The war enters the home without necessarily entering the budget.

There is also the question of violence within Israel’s Arab communities. The establishment of parliamentary committees concerned with crime and socioeconomic inequality offers an opportunity to examine a difficulty that has persisted for years. What does citizenship mean to someone for whom the protection associated with citizenship is only intermittently available?

One need not deny the complexity of policing, organized crime or local social conditions to recognize that unequal access to security has political consequences. A parent worried about whether a child will return home safely has little practical use for abstract declarations of civic equality.

I am reminded here of a passage in Deuteronomy that rarely finds its way into contemporary discussions of national security. When a murdered person is discovered and the perpetrator remains unknown, the elders of the nearest town are required to participate in a public procedure acknowledging the death. They must declare that their hands did not shed the blood and that their eyes did not witness the deed.

The remarkable question raised by the subsequent rabbinic discussion is why anyone would have suspected the elders of murder in the first place. The answer concerns their responsibility toward a person who might have passed through their town without food or accompaniment.

What interests me in this passage is the extension of public responsibility beyond the direct perpetration of violence. The possibility that institutions might have contributed to someone’s exposure to danger through omission, indifference or inadequate protection is already present within this ancient political imagination.

We could learn something from it.

The security of a society cannot be adequately understood through its capacity to neutralize external enemies. It also concerns the circumstances under which its inhabitants can leave their homes, raise children, refuse an unwanted demand, earn a living or seek protection without exposing themselves to further danger.

I see no reason why the seriousness with which these matters are treated should depend upon the administrative department to which they happen to belong.

Israel’s external security challenges are genuine. But acknowledging their gravity does not require us to accept a political vocabulary in which other forms of insecurity become permanently secondary. Indeed, a society that asks so much of its inhabitants in the name of collective protection has a particular obligation to examine how that protection is distributed.

This would entail some rather practical changes in the way we account for public expenditure, assess the consequences of war, evaluate police performance and finance protection against domestic violence. It would also require us to pay attention to something that rarely appears in government statistics: the opportunities people abandon because exercising them has become too dangerous.

Fear has an economy of its own. It determines where people live, which jobs they accept, whether they participate in public life and what they dare to say. Its costs accumulate in places that are often invisible to the institutions responsible for measuring national prosperity and security.

We devote considerable attention to the geographical distance separating Israel from its enemies. I would like us to devote a little more attention to the distance separating an endangered person from effective protection.

For some Israelis, that distance is no greater than the width of their own front door. It can nevertheless prove insurmountable.